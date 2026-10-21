Charli xcx Cancels Arizona Concert Due to Illness and Lost Voice

Charli xcx canceled her Wednesday concert at Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena after completely losing her voice from sickness during her North American tour. The performance was scheduled for October 21, marking the second-to-last stop of her Music, Fashion, Film Tour.

Charli Xcx Cancels Glendale Concert Due to Illness

Charli xcx canceled her October 21 Glendale concert due to total voice loss from illness.

Ticketmaster purchasers will receive automatic refunds, while others must seek refunds at their point of purchase.

The artist plans to rest ahead of the final tour stop in Las Vegas on Friday.

Why Did Charli xcx Cancel the Glendale Concert?

The pop singer announced the cancellation late Tuesday night via an Instagram Story, addressing her audience as her “arizona angels.” She explained that she had been fighting illness throughout the North American run of shows before losing her voice entirely.

Ticket purchasers who bought through Ticketmaster will receive automatic refunds, while fans who purchased through other channels must obtain refunds at their original point of purchase.

Charli XCX Cancels Arizona Show After Losing Her Voice 😢 #CharliXCX #BreakingNews

What Is the Impact on the Music, Fashion, Film Tour?

The canceled Glendale date was the penultimate stop of the North American leg of the tour, which kicked off in early September with an opening date in Philadelphia. From there, Charli xcx played two nights at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, followed by stops in Toronto, Atlanta, and San Diego. Over the weekend, she performed two nights in Los Angeles, where she brought out guest performers including Chappell Roan for “Boom Clap” and PinkPantheress for “Stateside.”

Tour Detail Information Venue Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona Final Stop MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada Future Dates European and U.K. dates scheduled for early next year

What Happens Next for the Tour Schedule?

Charli xcx stated that she is resting ahead of the final North American show on Friday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Beyond the conclusion of the domestic run, she has a series of European and U.K. dates scheduled for early next year, alongside previously noted dates in South America.