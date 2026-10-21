Kany García Reveals Chronic Spinal Condition Ankylosing Spondylitis at Billboard Latin Music Week

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Kany García revealed during the opening day of the Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami that she suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, a chronic inflammatory condition affecting her spinal column and causing progressive curving. The diagnosis brings physical pain and anxiety as she undertakes her largest tour to date.

García Manages Spinal Condition During Puerta Abierta Tour

García disclosed her ankylosing spondylitis diagnosis on October 19, 2026, at the Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami, in response to an audience member’s question about her fears.

The artist described the spinal condition as a relative of arthritis that will progressively cause her body to curve over time.

To manage the physical toll of her 80-date Puerta Abierta Tour, she maintains a strict regimen including gym workouts, 20-minute daily stretches, a low-inflammation diet, and up to 10 hours of sleep.

The Physical Toll of the Puerta Abierta Tour

The disclosure emerged as García discussed the demanding physical requirements of her current concert series, according to La iguana TV. The Puerta Abierta Tour features more than 80 dates across major arenas and stadiums, a massive logistical shift designed to place singer-songwriters in large-scale venues.

During the panel, García explained that the high-energy staging—which includes rapid movement across dual stages and fast stair climbs—frequently causes pain and triggers anxiety. “Every time I go on tour, well, it’s that big challenge of knowing that there are things that eventually I won’t be able to do,” she stated. She added that she consciously savors the current high-mobility phase of her performances, knowing the physical demands will eventually require changes.

Superstar Q&A with Kany García: The Stories Behind The Songs | Billboard Latin Music Week 2026

To sustain her performance schedule, the artist has overhauled her daily habits. Coverage from El Tiempo notes that García incorporates gym training, twenty-minute stretching sessions, a gluten-free low-inflammation diet, and up to ten hours of nightly rest to protect her physical health.

García Earns Platinum Certifications While Challenging Booking Norms

The health revelation coincided with a major career celebration for the artist in Miami. Alongside her panel appearance, García received multiple Platinum certifications for her recent musical output, including the singles “A la niña que fui” and “Te lo agradezco,” a collaboration with Mexican singer Carín León.

Photo: El Tiempo

The tour itself represents an intentional push to break industry barriers for female singer-songwriters. By mounting productions capable of filling massive arenas rather than standard theaters, García is challenging historical booking norms within the Latin music market. Outlets covering the event noted that while the commercial reception of her music remains strong, the physical reality of the condition introduces a distinct layer of challenge to her long-term touring ambitions.

Tour / Release Element Details Tour Name Puerta Abierta Tour Scheduled Dates More than 80 dates Platinum Certified Singles “A la niña que fui” and “Te lo agradezco” (with Carín León) Medical Condition Ankylosing spondylitis (chronic spinal inflammation)

While García has addressed the structural prognosis and her anxiety regarding future mobility limitations, further clinical details regarding her specific treatment plan or the exact stage of the condition have not been publicly detailed.