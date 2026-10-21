Nevada Athletics opens Wolf Pack Fieldhouse and unveils new logo

Nevada athletics ushered in a new era on Tuesday by opening the $28 million Wolf Pack Fieldhouse and unveiling the “Nevada Wolf” logo, retiring the department’s primary “sports wolf” branding that had been in place for more than two decades.

New Fieldhouse and Brand Refresh Align University Identities

Facilities ROI: The indoor Fieldhouse, backed by a student fee of $3.50 per credit and first sought 25 years before its August 2025 ground-breaking, provides an immediate training infrastructure upgrade for Wolf Pack student-athletes.

The indoor Fieldhouse, backed by a student fee of $3.50 per credit and first sought 25 years before its August 2025 ground-breaking, provides an immediate training infrastructure upgrade for Wolf Pack student-athletes. Institutional Alignment: Unveiled immediately following Brian Sandoval’s 45-minute “state of the university” address, the brand refresh unifies university-wide and athletic department visual identities after more than a year of development.

A Quarter-Century in the Making

The ribbon cutting for the Wolf Pack Fieldhouse marked the realization of a facility project first pursued 25 years ago. Construction on the $28 million venue officially began in August 2025 after securing the majority of its funding from the newly instituted $3.50 per-credit student fee. The grand opening served as the backdrop for Brian Sandoval’s address, setting the stage for the athletic department’s visual overhaul.

For more than two decades, the “sports wolf” logo stood as the primary emblem for Nevada athletics following its debut in 2002. Tuesday’s transition replaces that familiar mark with the newly minted “Nevada Wolf” logo positioned beneath the word “Nevada.” Concurrently, the broader university identity received a refresh, replacing the block N with interlocking “U” and “N” letters designed to represent the University of Nevada.

Managing the Rollout

Developing the university-wide brand refresh required more than a year of planning behind the scenes. Speaking to Nevada Sports Net in August, athletic director Stephanie Rempe noted the phased nature of the transition. “When it is unveiled, it’s going to be a launch over time because you can’t just turn around and do everything immediately, but there definitely are some logo changes,” Rempe said.

Branding Element Previous Iteration New Identity Athletic Primary Logo “Sports wolf” (Debuted in 2002) “Nevada Wolf” with “Nevada” text University Logo Block N Interlocking “U” and “N” letters Facility Infrastructure $28M Wolf Pack Fieldhouse

As the department integrates the new visual standards across its athletic programs, the physical completion of the Fieldhouse provides an immediate home for training operations. The story remains active as the university continues its gradual rollout of the updated logos across campus and retail outlets.