Taiwan Series G4: CTBC Brothers’ Cheng Hao-Chun vs. Wei Chuan Dragons’ Huang Wei-Chieh

Chung-Hsin Brothers starting pitcher Cheng Hao-chun will face Wei-Chuan Dragons right-hander Huang Wei-Chieh in Game 4 of the 2026 Taiwan Series at Taipei Dome on October 21, marking the first all-Taiwanese starting pitcher duel of the championship round as the Brothers face a 0-3 series deficit.

Pitcher Risks Affect DFS Value and Team Futures

Cheng Hao-chun DFS Value: Carries a high-risk profile after a 5.61 ERA regular-season campaign, though his recent 5.2-inning, 1-run outing against Uni-President offers faint tournament upside.

Carries a high-risk profile after a 5.61 ERA regular-season campaign, though his recent 5.2-inning, 1-run outing against Uni-President offers faint tournament upside. Huang Wei-Chieh Matchup Risk: Transitioned to a full-time starter role late in September, making his pitch count and early-inning command key variables for series-clinching props.

Transitioned to a full-time starter role late in September, making his pitch count and early-inning command key variables for series-clinching props. Team Futures Shift: 味全龍領先時奪冠機率高達89.5%， severely depressing Championship futures for the Brothers.

The Anatomy of a Game 4 Elimination Match

The 2026 Taiwan Series reaches a critical juncture at Taipei Dome as the CTBC Brothers stare down elimination, trailing the Wei-Chuan Dragons three games to none, as reported by Yahoo運動. Game 4 pits two pitchers with prominent North American minor league backgrounds against one another for the first time in this year’s championship round.

Cheng Hao-chun takes the mound for his first-ever Taiwan Series start after missing out on a scheduled Game 4 assignment last year due to multi-day rain delays. Last season’s weather disruptions ultimately limited Cheng to a single relief appearance as the Brothers relied entirely on foreign arms through five games. In 2026, Cheng logged 17 regular-season starts, posting a 5-7 record and a 5.61 ERA. Against Wei-Chuan specifically, he maintained a tighter 3.16 ERA across five outings, though opposing hitters like Kuo Tien-Hsin and Chang Cheng-Yu have historically found success against his repertoire.

Photo: Yahoo運動

Chasing a Sweep at Taipei Dome

On the opposite side, the Dragons hand the ball to Huang Wei-Chieh as they look to secure the franchise’s sixth overall title and their second championship since returning to the Chinese Professional Baseball League. Huang spent time in the affiliated minor leagues and pitched in four Major League Baseball games before joining Wei-Chuan in the draft. He finished the regular season with a 3.47 ERA across 10 appearances, shifting primarily into a starting role down the stretch in September.

Reflecting on his preparation during the team’s practice window, Huang noted that early anxiety about the magnitude of the Taiwan Series briefly disrupted his mechanics. “I tried too hard to force something extra because of the championship, and it didn’t work,” Huang said regarding his performance in exhibition matches. After experiencing various high-stress situations in the farm system—including stretches of consecutive walks and hard contact—the right-hander settled into a simpler routine of executing pitches one by one.

Chinatrust Brothers vs Wei Chuan Dragons Live Scoreboard – CPBL

Player 2026 Regular Season Role Record ERA Taiwan Series Status Cheng Hao-chun (CTBC Brothers) Full-Time Starter (17 GS) 5-7 5.61 First career Taiwan Series start (Game 4) Huang Wei-Chieh (Wei-Chuan Dragons) Reliever / Late-Season Starter (10 G) 1-1 3.47 First career Taiwan Series start (Game 4)

Dragons Hold Historical Advantage as Taichung Hosts Fans

The historical weight of the series heavily favors the Dragons. Teams taking a 2-0 lead in the Taiwan Series boast an 89.5% historical probability of capturing the championship. Only two clubs in league history have successfully overcome a 2-0 deficit: the 1997 Wei-Chuan Dragons and the 2016 EDA Rhinos.

While the action unfolds on the field at Taipei Dome, the municipal government in Taichung has organized an outdoor viewing party at the Taiwan Boulevard City Hall Square, featuring a 1,300-inch LED screen to support the local fan base, as detailed by the Taichung City Government. Mayor Hsuan-Yen Lu introduced themed local refreshments to rally supporters as the team fights to extend the series into a fifth game.

Photo: World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC)

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