Las Vegas events Oct. 23-29 include concerts and festivals

Las Vegas offers a diverse lineup of events from Oct. 23 to 29, ranging from the Neon Museum’s fourth annual Duck Duck Shed architecture festival and Universal Horror Unleashed’s Parade of Mischief to concerts by Charli XCX and Weezer.

Duck Duck Shed Explores Local History and Illusion

The fourth annual Duck Duck Shed event series runs from Friday through Monday at various venues. The architecture, design, and culture program highlights Elvis’ stage wardrobe, showgirls, hotel implosions, and the mechanics behind major magic illusions. Tickets and scheduling details are available directly through the official event site.

For families seeking seasonal entertainment, the final chance to catch the Parade of Mischief this year runs at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday along Park Centre Drive in Downtown Summerlin. Presented by Universal Horror Unleashed, the seasonal parade features floats and performers drawing inspiration from pop culture franchises including “Harry Potter,” “The Addams Family,” “Hocus Pocus,” and “Wicked.”

Halloween Comes Alive in Vegas 🎃 | Parade of Mischief | Music

Nature and Markets Highlight Friday and Saturday Schedules

Clark County Wetlands Park hosts Haunt the Wetlands from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. The family-friendly event features a haunted maze, live creepy critters, creatures of the night, and a mad scientist’s lair. Admission is free for children 3 and younger, while all other tickets are priced at $10.

Saturday morning brings the inaugural Huntridge Circle Park Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1251 S. Maryland Parkway. Hosted by Friends of Huntridge Park, the market centers on fresh produce, local vendors, and community organizations, anchored by farm-box provider Intuitive Forager.

Later on Saturday, the Asian Community Development Council presents the Asian Lantern Festival from 5 to 11 p.m. at Desert Breeze Event Center, located at 8455 Kids Zone Parkway. Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander culture, the event features cultural performances, games, and more than a dozen food and drink vendors. General admission tickets cost $5, with VIP passes available for $100.

Concerts and Culinary Tastings Span the Weekend

Music programming on Friday includes Weezer performing alongside The Shins and Silversun Pickups at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena as part of “The Gathering Tour.” Tickets for the arena show start at $46 through axs.com. Simultaneously, Charli XCX takes the stage at 8 p.m. at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, leaning into a rock-infused set following her recent album releases. Tickets start at $77 via axs.com.

For culinary enthusiasts, Green Valley Ranch hosts Wine Under the Stars from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in its Backyard Vineyard. The tasting event features over 40 wines, tray-passed hors d’oeuvres, an oyster bar, a charcuterie table, truffle risotto at an Italian station, Australian wagyu from a live grill, and a dessert tree, accompanied by live entertainment. Tickets begin at $150 plus taxes and fees.

Film Tributes and International Competition Close Out the Week

Sunday evening brings “Jim Henson’s ‘Labyrinth’: In Concert” to The Pearl at the Palms at 6:30 p.m. Marking the 40th anniversary of the musical fantasy film, the screening features a live band performing the score and songs in real time. Tickets start at $31.38 through axs.com.

Rounding out the week, the Karaoke World Championships hold their finale at the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton. More than 60 national champions from 25 countries compete in the event, marking the first time in 24 years that the finale takes place in the United States. Preliminary heats run from Monday through Wednesday at 2 p.m., with the finale scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. Admission to the event is free.