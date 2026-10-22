Apple Announces New Optimized Apps and Games for iPhone Duo

Starting this Friday, iPhone Duo users can access a new wave of software optimized for Apple’s first foldable device, featuring an inner display 50 percent larger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max and powered by the A20 Pro chip.

Software Architecture and Display Scaling on iPhone Duo

Because the outer and inner displays share the same aspect ratio, third-party software transitions smoothly across panels without breaking UI constraints. The hardware runs on the A20 Pro SoC, paired with a custom vapor chamber designed to yield up to 35 percent better sustained performance than the iPhone 17 Pro. Developers are using this hardware headroom and the device's variable poses to redesign app layouts.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, noted that developers have embraced the larger display and new interaction methods across streaming, gaming, and multitasking.

Streaming and Productivity Apps Adapt to Folding Screens

Streaming services are adapting video playback and companion UI elements to the folding form factor. Netflix allows users to browse Clips on the outer display and shift directly to the inner nano-texture display. Prime Video utilizes a partially folded posture to play content on the top half of the screen while rendering X-Ray cast details on the bottom. Meanwhile, MLB and PGA Tour apps display live video feeds on the upright half while keeping box scores and leaderboards accessible on the resting half.

Productivity apps take advantage of Split View, a feature coming to iPhone for the first time. Microsoft Word places formatting tools side by side with documents, and Zoom converts the inner display into a video conference room that exposes shared content and participants simultaneously. Flexibits updated Fantastical to render calendars, tasks, and menus together. Michael Simmons, cofounder and CEO of Flexibits, stated that the larger display provides room to view a full schedule at a glance.

Creative Workflows and On-Device Processing

Creative software is utilizing the folding mechanism to restructure editing suites. Detail integrates Apple’s Core AI framework to run AI models directly on the device, executing tasks like captions, filler-word removal, and audio enhancement locally. Paul Veugen, founder and CEO of Detail, pointed out that the folding design gives creators room to place video and transcripts side by side.

Gaming performance benefits directly from the A20 Pro thermal architecture. Gameloft updated Asphalt Legends to display detailed car models and dynamic lighting across the expanded canvas. Raúl Orrego del Río, Gameloft’s game manager, noted that the sustained performance allows the title to push more track details and car fidelity onto the screen during extended sessions.

App Store Adds Collections for iPhone Duo

New editorial collections for iPhone Duo apps and games will go live on the App Store this Friday, identifiable by a Made for iPhone Duo badge. Regional applications are also updating their interfaces for the hardware, including iQIYI, WPS Office, Xmind, Weibo, AMap, and rednote in China, which adapt their feeds and split-screen layouts to the foldable form factor.