WHO Digitizes Mobile Payments for 2 Million African Health Workers

The World Health Organization (WHO) has successfully digitized salary disbursements for more than two million frontline health workers across Africa, significantly improving payment speed, security, and staff retention. By shifting from cash-based systems to mobile wallets, the initiative mitigates logistical delays that previously hampered critical immunization campaigns and public health outreach.

Clinical Operational Gains for Frontline Staff

Elimination of Payment Lag: Digital transfers reduce compensation wait times from weeks or months to as short as 30 minutes post-service.

Digital transfers reduce compensation wait times from weeks or months to as short as 30 minutes post-service. Enhanced Financial Security: Removing physical cash from the field decreases the risk of theft and the administrative burden of manual payroll documentation for volunteers.

Removing physical cash from the field decreases the risk of theft and the administrative burden of manual payroll documentation for volunteers. Improved Workforce Retention: Reliable, timely income acts as a stabilizer, preventing the high turnover rates that previously caused the postponement of almost half of polio immunization campaigns in the African Region during the first quarter of 2020.

Digital Infrastructure as a Determinant of Health

The transition toward digital financial services is a fundamental change in how health systems are strengthened, not just a logistical upgrade. The WHO’s Digital Finance Team has implemented these solutions in 24 African nations, including Benin, Botswana, Madagascar, Rwanda, Togo, and Zimbabwe. This infrastructure is a critical component of the broader Digital Health Public Infrastructure framework, which includes Data Exchange and Digital ID Infrastructure.

The shift addresses a major barrier in epidemiological response: the reliability of the human workforce. When health workers—often the sole point of contact for vaccine administration—experience delayed compensation, the resulting decline in morale leads to attrition. This attrition creates gaps in immunization coverage, leaving populations vulnerable to vaccine-derived poliovirus outbreaks. By ensuring immediate payment, health organizations secure the continuity of care necessary to maintain herd immunity thresholds.

Comparative Impact of Payment Modalities

The following data highlights the shift from traditional cash-based disbursements to mobile-integrated digital finance within recent immunization campaigns.

Metric Traditional Cash Payment Digital Mobile Payment Administrative Burden High (Manual logs/receipts) Low (Automated records) Security Risk High (Physical transit of cash) Minimal (Encrypted digital transfer) Worker Preference Low Over 80%

Digital Payments Help Women Gain Financial Control

The initiative is supported by a partnership with the Better Than Cash Alliance, a United Nations partnership aimed at accelerating the transition from cash to digital payments to support the Sustainable Development Goals. Funding for the surveys evaluating the efficacy of these payments was provided by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This research confirms that digitizing payments can support people, particularly women, to gain access to financial services and increase control over their earnings.

Alain Labrique, director of WHO’s Department of Digital Health and Innovation, emphasizes that digital payments are foundational. They serve as the bedrock upon which more complex digital health activities—such as real-time disease surveillance and patient tracking—can be built. This synchronization of financial and clinical data is increasingly viewed by global health authorities as an essential component of modern, resilient health systems.

Future Trajectory of Health Workforce Compensation

The integration of digital finance into the healthcare sector is accelerating globally. The success observed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Côte d’Ivoire provides a scalable model for other regions currently struggling with the logistical challenges of managing large, decentralized volunteer workforces.

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