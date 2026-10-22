Energy Risk Asia Awards 2026: The Winners

The Energy Risk Asia Awards 2026 recognized leading firms in energy risk management and trading across the Asia-Pacific region, honoring winners during an industry ceremony held at the Carlton Hotel Singapore on October 19, 2026, as reported by Energy Risk.

Macquarie Group and Theme International Trading Win Awards

Macquarie Group secured two honors, winning both the base metals house of the year and commodity trade finance house of the year categories.

Theme International Trading claimed dual recognition as both the iron ore house of the year and the market-maker/liquidity provider of the year.

Recognizing Excellence Amid Market Volatility

The annual honors program is judged by an independent editorial team, evaluating companies on risk management, creativity, liquidity provision, and regulatory engagement. For firms operating in Asia with exposure to energy markets, 2026 presented severe operational hurdles. The conflict involving the United States and Iran, alongside the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz starting in late February, disrupted traditional oil and gas trade routes.

Shifting Commodity Flows and Price Swings

Price volatility characterized natural gas benchmarks throughout the year. The Japan Korea Marker climbed from roughly $10 per million British thermal units in January to a mid-March peak near $25/mmBtu, before retreating and surging again to nearly $30/mmBtu by mid-September, marking its highest valuation since December 2022.

Crude oil markets encountered initial supply shortages before volumes recovered as Gulf producers redirected shipments through alternative pipelines and ship-to-ship transfers that bypassed the physical waterway. By late September, daily crude flows returned to pre-war averages between 13.5 million and 16.5 million barrels per day. The Dubai-Oman benchmark crude price started the year at $64 per barrel, climbed 34% to $86/bbl in March, and reached $105/bbl in April before hitting $121/bbl in September, having previously sunk back to $82/bbl by July.

Energy Benchmark January 2026 Level Peak / Recent Level Japan Korea Marker (JKM) $10 /mmBtu $30/mmBtu (Mid-September) Dubai-Oman Crude $64 a barrel (/bbl) $121/bbl (September) Japan Electric Power Exchange Spot 11.27 JPY/kWh 21.66 JPY/kWh (Late)

Honoring Industry Leaders Across Categories

Against this turbulent macroeconomic backdrop, the awards program highlighted organizations with strong hedging structures, risk management execution, and technological innovation. The recognized institutions span multiple sectors including trading houses, financial institutions, exchanges, and technology providers.

The full roster of winners announced for the 2026 program includes:

Base metals house of the year: Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Climate risk advisory firm of the year: S&P Global

S&P Global Commodities technology firm of the year: BroadPeak Partners

BroadPeak Partners Commodities technology product of the year: TOD Markets

TOD Markets Commodity broker of the year: ICAP

ICAP Commodity exchange of the year: SGX Group

SGX Group Commodity trade finance house of the year: Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Corporate risk manager of the year: Bharat Petroleum Corp Limited

Bharat Petroleum Corp Limited CTRM software house of the year: Topaz Technology

Topaz Technology Data and analytics firm of the year: RepuTex Energy

RepuTex Energy Deal of the year: CTBC Bank

CTBC Bank Derivatives house of the year: ENGIE

ENGIE Electricity house of the year PLN: Indonesia Power

Indonesia Power Enterprise risk software of the year: Beacon by Clearwater

Beacon by Clearwater Innovation of the year: MatLogica

MatLogica Iron ore house of the year: Theme International Trading

Theme International Trading Market-maker/liquidity provider of the year: Theme International Trading

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.