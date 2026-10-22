Braden Peters Pleads Not Guilty to Rape and Drugging Charges

Social media influencer Braden Peters, known as “Clavicular,” pleaded not guilty in Massachusetts court on Thursday to charges of rape, drugging for sexual intercourse, and providing alcohol to a minor.

Judge Sets Bail for Peters

Braden Peters, 20, pleaded not guilty to three criminal counts at the Orleans District Court on October 22, 2026. Judge John Julian set bail at $10,000, though some court records indicate a $100,000 bail was posted via a 10% bond.

The arraignment was rescheduled from October 14 because Peters’ attorney had a previous professional commitment. As part of his release conditions, Peters must surrender his passport and is prohibited from contacting or posting about his accuser on social media.

Lmao was literally trying to work at Bacara as a bottle girl… how about dont finance cars you cant afford. Happens to all successful young men, people try to come for your money. Greed is evil. pic.twitter.com/WDfNH7GpnH — https://x.com/clavicular/status/2102205687149494720

He ignored questions from reporters and spoke only to the dog as he entered the building.

Judge Julian warned the influencer that if he commits any new state or federal offense, he could be held without bail for up to 90 days. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for November 24.

Photo: NBC News

Police Detail May 2025 Incident

The criminal complaint alleges Peters invited a then-17-year-old girl to his family’s home in Chatham, Massachusetts, on May 23, 2025. Peters, who has a following of over one million people on platforms like Instagram, ordered a rideshare to bring her to the residence.

Police reports state Peters provided the girl with alcohol during a livestream in his bedroom. While he was aware of the girl’s age, police say he instructed her to lie on the livestream and claim she was 18 years old.

The accuser, identified in civil filings as fellow influencer Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza (known online as Alorah or Alorah Ziva), told investigators she became heavily intoxicated after Peters gave her two or three shots of vodka. She alleged that Peters livestreamed himself kissing her while she was drunk.

Mendoza told police that she fell asleep in his bed and woke up the next morning to find Peters having sex with her. She stated that because the act was already occurring, she did not tell him to stop, but she did not consent to the intercourse and had no intention of having sex with him the night before or the morning after.

Controversial ‘looksmaxxing’ influencer Braden Peters, better known online as ‘Clavicular,’ arrived for his arraignment Thursday morning with a dog on a leash that barked at reporters as he entered the building. pic.twitter.com/yo3V4FK4o2 — https://x.com/NECN/status/2113262775711469781

Defense Claims Encounter Was Consensual

Peters has denied all allegations. In a memo filed on October 21, attorneys David Meier and Melinda Thompson argued that the sexual encounter was consensual and that the accuser and Peters were involved in a professional and personal relationship for another year after the May 2025 incident.

The defense cited a handwritten letter from Mendoza in which she wrote, Braden, you have my loyalty 100% … I admire the man you are, and expressed a desire to continue working with him.

'Looksmaxxing' influencer Clavicular pleads not guilty to rape charge

At no time did the complainant report anything to the police — or to anyone – because there was nothing to report. The fact that these allegations first arose in June 2026 when the complainant and her Florida attorney appeared together at the Chatham Police Department just days before filing an amended civil lawsuit seeking thousands of dollars from Mr. Peters speaks for itself. David Meier, defense attorney

Mendoza filed a suit alleging battery, fraud, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. An amended complaint alleged that Peters, who is not a doctor or licensed physician, injected Mendoza with Aqualyx, a non-FDA-approved fat-dissolving medication, during a livestream without her consent.

Peters’ representative, Mitchell Jackson, called the civil action a “publicity grab” and alleged the claims arose only after Peters refused to pay money. Mendoza later refiled her civil complaint in Miami, dropping the rape claims to allow for a clean prosecution in Massachusetts.

Photo: CBS News

Peters Faces History of Legal Issues

Peters’ content includes rating people’s looks and discussing surgery and drug use. He started injecting testosterone without medical oversight at age 14, and has used sunless tanning and the experimental weight loss drug retatrutide.

It is not yet known if Imparato has provided further evidence regarding the connection between Peters’ online content and the alleged crimes.