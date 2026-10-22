NH Executive Council approves $24,620 to contain spotted lanternflies

State agricultural officials have secured nearly $25,000 in federal funding to launch an emergency response against an invasive pest that threatens local crops and timber. The New Hampshire Executive Council on Wednesday approved $24,620 in federal funds to contain the spread of spotted lanternflies following a recent detection near the Massachusetts border.

The allocation targets an emerging biosecurity threat after the distinctive insects were first identified in Salem this August. Department of Agriculture, Markets, and Food Commissioner Shawn Jasper warned in a formal letter to Gov. Kelly Ayotte and the Executive Council that the discovery signals the potential establishment of the pest in New Hampshire, mirroring populations already found in neighboring Massachusetts.

Adult spotted lanternflies are easily recognized by their striking appearance, featuring black polka dots on their external wings alongside vibrant underwings of bright red, black, and white. Native to Asia, the species was first documented in the United States in Pennsylvania in 2014, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Human-driven transport via cars and trains, coupled with warming temperatures linked to climate change, has accelerated their range expansion across 15 states in the Eastern U.S.

Photo: nhpr.org

Federal Funds Support Immediate Pest Control Measures

The newly approved federal dollars will finance a multi-pronged mitigation strategy managed by state agriculture officials. Specifically, the funds will support public education campaigns, data gathering regarding local distribution and environmental risks, immediate control measures, improved reporting infrastructure, and stakeholder coordination across the region.

Commissioner Jasper emphasized that the August detection warrants an immediate response due to Salem’s proximity to major transportation corridors. Without swift intervention, the infestation risks spreading rapidly throughout New Hampshire, potentially crossing state lines into other northern New England states and into Canada.

Agricultural Risks and Preferred Hosts

The insect’s life cycle involves laying eggs in the autumn that hatch in the spring. While nymphs and adults feed on a wide variety of vegetation, they exhibit a strong preference for the “tree of heaven,” an invasive tree also prevalent in New Hampshire.

Because of their indiscriminate feeding habits, the pests pose a direct danger to commercial farms, nurseries, vineyards, and forests. State agricultural authorities are urging residents and businesses to remain vigilant and report any suspected sightings of the insect to the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets, and Food portal to assist ongoing tracking efforts.