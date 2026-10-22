Takuya Kirimoto inserts himself between Apothecary Diaries panels

Takuya Kirimoto, the voice actor for Lakan in The Apothecary Diaries, sparked a viral fan moment by physically inserting himself between character panels of Maomao and Jinshi at Osaka’s Abenobashi Station. The stunt, shared via X, playfully mirrors his character’s behavior as Maomao’s father.

This isn’t just a funny photo op; it is a moment of social media engagement. By blurring the line between the voice actor and the role, Kirimoto has turned a transit collaboration with Kintetsu Railway into an event that keeps the franchise top-of-mind. The timing is precise, landing as the series gears up for its next expansion.

Lakan’s Fatherly Intervention

The Incident: Takuya Kirimoto photobombed official Maomao and Jinshi panels at Abenobashi Station, claiming it was “important work for a father.”

Takuya Kirimoto photobombed official Maomao and Jinshi panels at Abenobashi Station, claiming it was “important work for a father.” The Context: The stunt promotes the upcoming film The Apothecary Diaries: The Secret Treasure of the Dead Consort and the third anime season.

The stunt promotes the upcoming film The Apothecary Diaries: The Secret Treasure of the Dead Consort and the third anime season. The Reaction: Fans praised the behavior, citing it as a prime example of “doting father” energy.

Kirimoto Transforms Transit Ads Into Viral Content

Kirimoto opted for a bit of humor. After finishing work in Osaka, he stumbled upon the Kintetsu Railway collaboration panels and decided to “cut in” between the lead duo. The caption accompanying the photo—”I happened to find them on my way home from work in Osaka, so I cut in between them”—immediately resonated with the fandom.

But the real magic is in the roleplay. By describing the act as “important work for a father,” Kirimoto leaned into Lakan’s relationship with his daughter, Maomao. It is a move that transforms an advertisement into an extension of the story’s narrative. ABEMA TIMES reported that fans responded with positivity, with many noting that the behavior was “exactly what Lakan would do.”

The Strategic Timeline of a Growing Franchise

The “fatherly” interruption serves as a signal for a series that is scaling its reach. The Apothecary Diaries is a hit light novel and an anime. The synergy between the railway collaboration, the social media buzz, and the upcoming releases suggests a coordinated effort to maintain momentum.

The production schedule is set. The third season of the anime is set to launch in October 2026, structured as a split-cour broadcast that will continue through April 2027. The first feature film in the series, The Apothecary Diaries: The Secret Treasure of the Dead Consort, is scheduled to hit theaters on December 11, 2026.

Project Release/Event Date Format The Secret Treasure of the Dead Consort December 11, 2026 Theatrical Film Season 3 (Part 2) April 2027 Television/Streaming

How Character-Driven Marketing Defies Franchise Fatigue

In an era where audiences are increasingly numb to generic endorsements, the industry is shifting toward engagement. When a voice actor interacts with the world as their character, it creates a bridge that feels organic. This is effective for a series like The Apothecary Diaries, where the chemistry between Maomao, Jinshi, and the meddling Lakan is the primary draw.

By using Kirimoto's sense of humor, the production committee is utilizing "earned media." Instead of paying for more ad space, they let the community amplify the campaign through shares and memes. This approach keeps the promotional cycle feeling fresh and spontaneous, even when the dates are planned months in advance.

As the December 11 movie date approaches, expect more of this blurring between the cast’s real lives and their fictional personas. It is a strategy that turns a simple train station stop into a conversation for the fandom.