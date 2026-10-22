Bukayo Saka Leaves Arsenal Match With Thigh Injury vs Bayern Munich

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka suffered an apparent thigh injury in the 10th minute against Bayern Munich during the Champions League group stage, forcing an early substitution as dazn.com reported. The England international pulled up while attempting a pass without contact, leaving the North London club awaiting medical evaluations.

Squad Rotation Impacts Fantasy Managers and Betting Odds

Sustained Squad Rotation: Fantasy managers must brace for potential rotation pivots, with Eberechi Eze stepping in as a direct replacement during the European fixture.

Fantasy managers must brace for potential rotation pivots, with Eberechi Eze stepping in as a direct replacement during the European fixture. Upcoming Fixture Volatility: The timing introduces squad depth stress ahead of domestic matches against Everton and Liverpool.

Market Re-pricing: Odds for Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League fixtures face shifts pending the official club medical bulletin.

The 10th-Minute Exit Against Bayern Munich

The incident unfolded rapidly during the third matchday of the Champions League league phase. Saka attempted a routine distribution in the opening moments before clutching his right thigh, specifically pointing toward the quadriceps region. He immediately signaled to the bench and limped off the pitch under his own power, bringing an abrupt halt to his evening.

Eberechi Eze inherited the vacant flank, stepping into the high-intensity European tactical setup.

Arsenal Faces Everton and Liverpool in October and November

The Gunners host Everton in Premier League action on Saturday, October 24, before traveling to face Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, October 27.

Bukayo Saka was subbed off with an injury inside just 10 minutes vs. Bayern Munich.He was replaced by Eberechi Eze. pic.twitter.com/5iGcsHO6z9 — https://x.com/ESPNFC/status/2112985702862291286

Date Opponent Competition Saturday, October 24 Everton Premier League Tuesday, October 27 Fleetwood Town Carabao Cup Sunday, November 1 Liverpool Premier League Wednesday, November 4 Slavia Prague Champions League Saturday, November 7 Hull City Premier League

Following the midweek domestic cup tie, a high-stakes trip to Anfield awaits on Sunday, November 1, to face Liverpool in league play. Slavia Prague provides European opposition on Wednesday, November 4, prior to a home fixture against Hull City on Saturday, November 7. Club officials have not yet confirmed which of these fixtures the winger will miss.

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