Outstanding Student Profiles and Achievements at the School of Finance and Trade

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The School of Finance and Trade has released its official roster for the National Encouragement Scholarship recipients, highlighting a high-achieving cohort of undergraduate students who secured academic honors, financial competition titles, and leadership roles between 2024 and 2026.

The Bottom Line

Academic Performance: Multiple scholarship recipients secured university grade-point awards alongside provincial and national competition placements.

Multiple scholarship recipients secured university grade-point awards alongside provincial and national competition placements. Extracurricular Rigor: Honorees balanced coursework with leadership positions, including class monitor, league secretary, and active volunteer service.

Honorees balanced coursework with leadership positions, including class monitor, league secretary, and active volunteer service. Professional Competency: Students across investment, digital economics, and logistics specializations earned recognition in notable national events such as the Oriental Fortune Cup and the ETF Elite Challenge.

Academic Rigor and National Financial Competition Success

Leading the cohort from the 2024 investment program is Li Nana, a student who combined coursework with high-level financial competition entries. Li secured the school-level National Encouragement Scholarship in September 2025 alongside a first-class academic scholarship in October 2025.

Wei Qiuping from the 2024 investment program matched this technical output with a broad portfolio of academic and technological honors. Wei earned a National Encouragement Scholarship in November 2025, preceded by first- and second-class academic scholarships.

Zhang Yixin and Zhao Fangjie Balance Leadership with Study

The scholarship framework also highlights students who integrated study with administrative responsibilities. Zhang Yixin, serving as the study commissioner for the 2024 digital economics program, balanced class management and peer tutoring with academic performance. Zhang secured a National Encouragement Scholarship in November 2025 and multiple first- and third-class academic scholarships across the 2025 and 2026 academic cycles.

Similarly, Zhao Fangjie, class monitor for the 2024 digital program, maintained an academic trajectory while overseeing administrative documentation and event execution. Zhao’s efforts yielded second-class academic scholarships in April and September 2026, complemented by university titles including Outstanding League Member and Outstanding Counselor Assistant.

Student Name Program Key Academic Award Notable Competition or Leadership Role Li Nana 24 Investment 1 Class National Encouragement Scholarship (Sept 2025) National ETF Elite Challenge Third Prize Wei Qiuping 24 Investment 3 Class National Encouragement Scholarship (Nov 2025) AI Algorithm Elite National Finals Second Prize Zhang Yixin 24 Digital Economics 1 Class National Encouragement Scholarship (Nov 2025) Class Study Commissioner / First-Class Scholarship Wang Lewen 24 Logistics 2 Class First-Class Academic Scholarship (Oct 2026) CET-6 Certified / Logistics Supply Chain Competition Third Prize Yuan Xinyu 24 Investment 3 Class National Encouragement Scholarship (Nov 2025) Class League Secretary / Securities Investment Simulation Second Prize

Cross-Disciplinary Achievements in Logistics and Insurance

Logistics and insurance programs also produced prominent scholarship earners. Wang Lewen from the 24 logistics program attained a first-class academic scholarship in October 2026, building upon an active profile that includes passing the College English Test Band 6 in April 2026 and securing a third prize in the National Business Elite Challenge Logistics and Supply Chain Competition in May 2026.

Meanwhile, Yuan Xinyu, serving as league secretary for the 24 investment program, coupled her institutional duties with a second prize at the 13th National Securities Investment Simulation Training Competition in July 2026. Alongside first- and second-class academic awards, Yuan maintained an active role in campus volunteer coordination.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.