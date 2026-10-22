Ty Jerome has 45 points as Raptors and Blazers win big, reports SNA

Toronto and Portland delivered commanding blowouts, Ty Jerome erupted for a 45-point performance, and Atlanta fended off a late challenge during Wednesday’s slate of NBA games, Sport News Africa reported.

Toronto and Portland Cruise to Dominant Wins

Toronto seized control early against Chicago, opening with a blistering 43-23 first quarter to secure a 135-92 victory. Kawhi Leonard, Scottie Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley each poured in 23 points for the Raptors. Chicago struggled from beyond the arc, hitting just four of their 36 attempts, while Matas Buzelis led the Bulls with 17 points.

In Portland, the Blazers set the tone immediately by overwhelming Phoenix 43-12 in the opening period on their way to a 124-83 rout. Damian Lillard led the charge with 25 points and six assists, supplemented by 18 points apiece from Toumani Camara and Deni Avdija. Devin Booker’s 23 points for the Suns failed to spark a comeback.

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Jerome’s Night and Balanced Attacks Across the League

Ty Jerome shouldered the offensive load for Memphis in a 123-103 win over Utah, finishing with 45 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. The Grizzlies carried a 64-51 advantage into halftime before pulling away further in the third quarter. Keyonte George led the Jazz with 22 points, followed by Lauri Markkanen with 18.

Meanwhile, the Clippers dispatched Sacramento 121-96 behind 30 points from Darius Garland. Brook Lopez chipped in 17 points and 11 rebounds. For the Kings, Zach LaVine scored 28 points, and Domantas Sabonis recorded a stat line of 14 points, 18 rebounds, and eight assists.

Atlanta Beats Orlando While Charlotte Defeats Brooklyn

Atlanta managed a tight 132-125 victory against Orlando after entering the fourth quarter trailing 100-99. Nickeil Alexander-Walker paced the Hawks with 31 points, while Jalen Johnson contributed 20 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists. Paolo Banchero kept the Magic competitive with 35 points and 10 assists before Orlando’s defense faltered down the stretch.

In the final matchup, Charlotte maintained a steady edge over Brooklyn to claim a 110-103 win, having led 54-48 at the half. Grayson Allen scored 21 points, Naz Reid added 20 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, and Dennis Schröder chipped in 19. Julius Randle countered with 33 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists for Brooklyn.