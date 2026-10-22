Retail Investors Bullish on SOXX and SOXL Ahead of Key Tech Earnings

Semiconductor exchange-traded funds pulled back into negative territory during early Tuesday premarket activity, following a sharp rebound at the start of the week. The recent downward pressure comes as Wall Street weighs escalating costs tied to the artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout and mounting debt burdens across the technology sector.

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) dropped more than 1% in premarket trading on Tuesday, while the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) lost over 4%, according to market reports. These declines follow a brutal week for chip equities, during which SOXX plunged nearly 12% and counterpart SOXL tumbled roughly 33%. Despite the choppy price action and premarket red, retail traders on platforms like Stocktwits remain intensely focused on the space, holding an exceptionally upbeat outlook as a massive slate of corporate scorecards approaches.

Investors Await Quarterly Reports from Major Technology Firms

Market sentiment pivoted briefly on Monday as investors looked ahead to crucial third-quarter financial reports from several major technology bellwethers. Meta Platforms (META) and Tesla (TSLA) are scheduled to release their quarterly results later this week, joined by International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Honeywell International, Inc. (HON), Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), and Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN). Power providers and AI-linked infrastructure suppliers such as Bloom Energy (BE) and Valero Energy (VLO) are slated to post earnings before Friday.

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The anticipation of these announcements helped drive a temporary recovery on Monday, pushing SOXX up 1.73% to close the session higher, while SOXL jumped more than 5%. However, lingering macroeconomic anxieties and apprehension regarding capital expenditures by major hyperscalers quickly reasserted themselves, dragging the funds back down ahead of Tuesday’s opening bell.

Retail Optimism Meets Market Volatility

Even with the persistent premarket weakness, individual investors continue to pile into chip-focused exchange-traded funds, betting that robust demand will materialize during earnings week. Data from Stocktwits coverage highlights that SOXX has still gained nearly 67% year-to-date, while the highly volatile SOXL has rallied over 134% across the same period.

Traders on social finance boards are closely tracking technical indicators and management commentary. One market participant noted that semiconductor ETFs nearing the lower boundary of Bollinger Bands have historically sparked multi-day rallies, suggesting that commentary from major cloud providers regarding AI hardware spending could serve as a powerful catalyst for the rest of October. Another investor emphasized that sustained momentum ultimately requires hard confirmation of strong hardware demand through upcoming corporate guidance, alongside stability in energy markets.

Market participants are closely monitoring upcoming big tech conference calls and Treasury yield movements to gauge whether the sector will stage a sustained recovery or face further downside pressure driven by bond market tensions.