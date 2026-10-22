Auburn Golfers React to Winning Third Consecutive State Title Honoring Late Coach

Auburn captured its third consecutive Virginia High School League Class 1 state championship in Riner, Virginia, extending the program’s dominant run while sophomore Liam Smith secured the Eagles’ third straight individual state title.

State Champions Prove Class 1 Program Works

Program Momentum: The continuous pipeline of individual state champions proves the development program for Class 1 is working.

Extending a Championship Legacy in Riner

The gold rush continued for Auburn Eagles golf as the squad secured another state title, locking down the program’s third straight Virginia High School League Class 1 crown. Sophomore Liam Smith paced the effort by claiming the individual top spot, marking the third consecutive year an Auburn golfer has taken home the individual state medal. WSLS reported that Smith acknowledged the significance of the feat, noting that it felt good to get three in a row along with the three state titles.

Three Titles, One Legacy: Auburn Golf Keeps Its Championship Streak Alive

Confidence remains a foundational pillar for the roster. Team members maintain that the lineup features six golfers capable of winning any given tournament. Junior Cannon Elswick voiced clear expectations for the program’s trajectory, stating that the team holds the best team in the state and intends to win next year.

Honoring Coach Jeff Gandee’s Impact

This championship campaign carried profound emotional weight following the sudden death of longtime head coach Jeff Gandee in early September. WSLS reported that the team leaned on mutual support to handle the immediate aftermath and prepare for the state competition. Senior Gavin Fillingham noted that the group kept their focus on honoring their late coach.

Carter White, who served as an assistant under Gandee for two years, reflected on the broader mentorship Gandee provided both the players and the coaching staff. To keep Gandee’s presence alive within the program’s daily routine, players target a specific red sign on the driving range during practice sessions as a tribute. Fillingham emphasized that the “A” on the team’s chest represents both Auburn and the attitude Gandee instilled throughout the season.

Athlete Class Achievement Liam Smith Sophomore Individual State Champion (Class 1) Cannon Elswick Junior State Championship Contender Gavin Fillingham Senior State Championship Contender

Junior Cody Fleet noted that the community backing surrounding the team helped the Eagles stay focused through a challenging stretch. With three consecutive team titles and another individual crown secured, the Eagles look toward the upcoming season while carrying Gandee’s coaching philosophy forward.