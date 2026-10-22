Juventus host Rennes in Europa League seeking fifth straight home win

Juventus hosts Stade Rennais at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 23.45 WIB for matchday three of the UEFA Europa League, seeking to defend a four-match home winning streak in European competition.

SCTV and beIN Sports Broadcast the Match

Broadcasting & Viewing: Fans in the region can watch the match live on SCTV as part of the free-to-air broadcast schedule covering matchday three. Other matches are available via beIN Sports and Vidio streaming.

Defending the Allianz Stadium Fortress in Europe

The Bianconeri enter this European fixture carrying a positive home momentum that contrasts sharply with their recent domestic outings. HARIAN DISWAY reported that Juventus has claimed victory in their last four home matches in European competition, netting 12 goals while conceding only two. Such a run echoes a prior era, as the club last established a longer home winning streak between November 2020 and December 2021 when they managed six victories in a row.

Juventus vs Rennes Live Match Today: Europa League Clash, Team News And Live Updates | LIVE MATCH

In the current continental campaign, the Turin side started strongly with a 5-0 thrashing of NEC Nijmegen followed by a hard-fought 2-1 away win against Celta Vigo in Spain. Tirto.id noted that these results propelled the squad to a 100% win rate in the opening phase, placing them at the summit of the league phase standings with six points and a +6 goal differential. Yet, domestic concerns loom large. Juventus is looking to bounce back immediately following a heavy 3-0 defeat to S.S. Lazio in Serie A at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday, October 18, a match where they controlled 56 percent of possession but fell victim to swift counter-attacks.

Rennes Arrives with High-Octane Attack and Fragile Backline

Stade Rennais makes the trip to Piedmont carrying momentum from their own European commitments. Having drawn 0-0 with Sturm Graz before securing a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over OFI Crete on October 15, the French side remains undefeated in the Europa League. HARIAN DISWAY mentioned that Rennes arrives with confidence after achieving their first victory in the league phase against OFI Crete. A defeat to Paris FC highlighted their vulnerability in defensive transitions, specifically in a seven-goal game where Esteban Lepaul scored a hat-trick from penalty kicks.

ONE LAST SESSION BEFORE JUVENTUS-RENNES! | Training pre UEFA Europa League

Team Matchday 1 Result Matchday 2 Result Europa League Form Juventus Won 5-0 vs NEC Nijmegen Won 2-1 vs Celta Vigo 2W – 0D – 0L Stade Rennais Drew 0-0 vs Sturm Graz Won 2-1 vs OFI Crete 1W – 1D – 0L

Squad Rotations and Injury Concerns in Turin

Luciano Spalletti faces significant roster limitations as he manages a congested fixture list. HARIAN DISWAY reported that Francisco Conceicao is the latest addition to the treatment room after sustaining a shoulder dislocation. He joins a lengthy injury list that includes Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram, Jeff Ekhator, Kamil Grabara, and club captain Manuel Locatelli. Spalletti will also be unable to direct his team from the touchline due to a suspension.

Despite these absences, attacking configurations remain a focal point. Spalletti is expected to start Randal Kolo Muani alongside creative outlets like Nicolas Gonzalez, while Nick Woltemade seeks to extend his scoring streak on the continental stage. How the patched-up Bianconeri backline handles Rennes’ direct transitions will dictate whether the Italian giants can maintain their unblemished European record.

Photo: CNN Indonesia

Other Matchday Three Fixtures

Several other matches occur simultaneously with the Juventus clash, including Sturm Graz vs Marseille, OFI vs Bayer Leverkusen, and Lech Poznan vs Sunderland. AC Milan will travel to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Friday, October 23, at 02.00 WIB. While AC Milan recently won 4-0 against RB Salzburg after a 0-2 loss to Benfica, other historic clubs like Celtic and Marseille have struggled with two consecutive losses.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.

“WE HAVE TO BE MORE OF A TEAM” | Spalletti & Kolo Muani pre Juventus-Rennes | UEFA Europa League