Nogizaka46 members to appear at Tokyo International Film Festival

Nogizaka46 members Miku Ichinose, Kazu Inoue, Nao Tomisato, and Aruno Nakanishi are set to appear at the 39th Tokyo International Film Festival, supporting their voice-acting work in the upcoming original anime feature film GROTESQQQUE -グロテスク-.

Cast Members Attend Red Carpet and Stage Greetings

Kazu Inoue will grace the red carpet on Monday, October 26, alongside director Atsushi Nishigori, Kana Ichinose, and Sara Minami, with a live stream scheduled on YouTube.

All four Nogizaka46 members—Ichinose, Inoue, Tomisato, and Nakanishi—will join the director and cast for a pre-screening stage greeting on Tuesday, October 27, at Marunouchi Piccadilly 2, though advance tickets are officially sold out.

The film itself is structured into three distinct narrative segments: Aliens, Yorosiku★Shojo, and Nocturne ~In This Grotesque Night~.

The Structure and Creative Force Behind GROTESQQQUE

Produced by CloverWorks with direction, script, and character drafts by Atsushi Nishigori—recognized for his work on The Idolm@ster, Darling in the Franxx, and Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time—the feature film brings together disparate visual styles and tonal palettes across its three constituent episodes, as detailed by Real Sound.

The first segment, Aliens, features Kana Ichinose and Gen Hoshino in a story about an extraterrestrial girl and a government official seeking friends. The second piece, Yorosiku★Shojo, plunges into the perpetual night of GALs TOKYO, where outcast girls known as “Gal-P” compete in a game called QoB for the title of queen. The third segment, Nocturne ~In This Grotesque Night~, anchors the Nogizaka46 members—Inoue, Nakanishi, Ichinose, and Tomisato—into a post-apocalyptic journey featuring a pure-blooded vampire named Ayame and three girls surviving on her blood.

Photo: Real Sound｜リアルサウンド

Netflix Streams Yorosiku★Shojo Before Nationwide Theatrical Release

Ahead of the nationwide theatrical release on November 6, 2026, the Yorosiku★Shojo segment received an exclusive streaming window on Netflix from October 23 through November 5, according to coverage from The First Times.

Coinciding with the streaming rollout, production committees released a collaborative music video featuring the episode’s insert song “ZUKIZUKI.” Written, composed, and arranged by yuyuppe, the track is performed by Junna and Kotoko Sato of the band yutori.

乃木坂46・中西アルノ、アニメ声優初挑戦に大興奮！一ノ瀬美空がツボる #乃木坂46 #中西アルノ 映画『GROTESQQQUE-グロテスク-』完成披露上映会舞台あいさつ

Segment Title Key Cast / Performers Release / Event Milestone Aliens Kana Ichinose, Gen Hoshino Theatrical Debut: November 6, 2026 Yorosiku★Shojo Sara Minami, Ikumi Hasegawa, Saori Hayami Netflix Exclusive: October 23 – November 5, 2026 Nocturne ~In This Grotesque Night~ Kazu Inoue, Aruno Nakanishi, Miku Ichinose, Nao Tomisato TIFF Stage Greeting: October 27, 2026

The Road to the November Theatrical Launch

The project unites an extensive roster of modern musical artists—including Metalverse, who perform the opening theme “Shoot Shoot Shoot”—alongside a sprawling voice cast drawn from both traditional anime voice acting and idol culture.

With tickets for the Marunouchi Piccadilly stage greeting already exhausted, attention shifts to the red carpet proceedings on October 26 and the subsequent theatrical premiere managed by the Project GTQ production committee.