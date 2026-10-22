Home » Technology » Howtogeek: M.2 slots can be used for AI, eGPUs, and network cards

That spare M.2 NVMe slot hiding inside your desktop or mini PC isn’t just waiting for storage prices to drop; it can be repurposed into a high-speed networking hub, an external GPU pipeline, or a dedicated AI inference engine, howtogeek.com reported.

Equipping Your Motherboard With an AI Accelerator Module

Running local machine learning models no longer requires an enterprise workstation. A spare M.2 slot can accept dedicated AI inference hardware such as the Hailo-8 or Google Coral modules. The humble Google Coral delivers four TOPS of performance, providing enough computing overhead to run local computer vision models, home surveillance platforms like Frigate, and local AI inference for smart home ecosystems.

This compact TPU can even slot into an M.2 Wi-Fi port—specifically an A-key or E-key slot—provided the interface is wired for PCIe communication. For heavier local workloads, the Hailo-8 delivers 26 TOPS of processing power.

Users can deploy the Hailo-8 for speech-to-text operations via Whisper-tiny and Whisper-base models, alongside DIY motion capture, gesture control, image upscaling, and optical character recognition. Stepping up further, the Hailo-10H module packs 40 TOPS of INT4 performance alongside eight gigabytes of onboard memory, offering the necessary throughput to run small language models and generative AI directly on local hardware.

Bridging an External GPU via PCIe Risers

Laptops, mini PCs, and small form factor ITX machines often lack a motherboard-mounted physical slot for discrete graphics. By utilizing an M.2 to PCIe riser, users can bypass this physical limitation and hook up virtually any graphics card.

This method isn’t restricted solely to external GPUs. Because an M.2 to PCIe riser effectively translates the M.2 interface into a standard PCIe slot, builders can attach almost any PCIe add-on card. Network interface cards, audio processors, and video capture cards all become viable options for expansion.

Hardware constraints dictate the ceiling here. Adapters like the JMT ADT-K43SG-BK support PCIe 5.0 x4 bandwidth, but the underlying M.2 slot remains the bottleneck. A PCIe 4.0 x4 slot restricts throughput to that specific generation, and power-hungry eGPU setups require an auxiliary external power supply.

Adding 10G Ethernet Through M.2 NICs

Upgrading network infrastructure doesn’t demand a free traditional motherboard slot. Dedicated M.2 network interface cards allow users to plug a high-speed Ethernet adapter directly into the system board.

Installing a specialized NIC into an M.2 Wi-Fi slot yields up to 2.5G Ethernet connectivity. For machines featuring a spare 2280 NVMe M.2 slot, builders can deploy a 10G Ethernet adapter. While carrying a higher price tag, this approach suits compact home servers, Network Attached Storage devices, and mini PCs.

Expanding SATA and USB Connectivity

Storage-constrained motherboards can use adapters to radically alter their interface layout. An M.2 to SATA adapter converts a single slot into as many as six distinct SATA ports for traditional hard disk drives or solid-state drives.

This configuration benefits custom-built media servers and compact NAS units requiring massive local storage pools. Alternatively, adapters can expand onboard USB architecture. Users can select models that provide an internal header supporting up to USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 speeds at 20Gbps, or choose adapters featuring a direct USB-C port, though interior case placement and supplementary Molex power requirements make physical access challenging.