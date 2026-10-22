Tesla Reports Q3 2026 Results: Energy Storage Growth and FSD Adoption

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported third-quarter revenue of $28.0 billion, a flat performance compared to the prior year, alongside a non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.48. Head of Investor Relations Travis Axelrod and CEO Elon Musk disclosed the metrics during the Q3 2026 earnings call, noting that total vehicle deliveries reached 486,532 units.

Revenue Reaches $28.0 Billion as Energy Storage Scales

Total revenue stood at $28.0 billion with total vehicle deliveries reaching 486,532 units, marking a 2% year-over-year volume decline offset by a higher Asia-Pacific delivery mix that lifted automotive gross margins to 18.1% excluding regulatory credits.

Energy storage deployments scaled to 13.7 GWh, driving segment gross margins to 33.1% due to tariff refunds and cell-related warranty cost reimbursements, while Megapack inventory is nearly sold out through 2027.

Borrowing capacity was expanded with up to $30 billion in new financing facilities secured to support expected growth in multiyear capital expenditures.

Flat Revenue and Margin Shifts in the Automotive Segment

Seeking Alpha reported that Tesla’s Q3 revenue of $28.05 billion slightly missed consensus estimates, declining 0.17% year-over-year while non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 beat expectations by $0.03. Total vehicle deliveries fell 2% year-over-year to 486,532 units, though Model 3 and Model Y production climbed 5% to 457,387 units.

TSLA Stock: Operating Income -56% and 1.74M FSD Subs | Tesla Q3 2026 Earnings Breakdown

Automotive gross margin improved sequentially from 16.3% to 18.1% excluding regulatory credits, aided by a higher delivery mix in the Asia-Pacific region. But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding regulatory credits, which fell to $113 million from $417 million in the prior-year period. CFO Vaibhav Taneja noted during the call that commodity price increases and interest rate changes continue to add to our cost and create further headwinds, impacting overall margins. Taneja also noted that vehicle deliveries were constrained primarily by production in the quarter as factories work to reach maximum utilization.

Metric Q3 2026 Value Performance Context Total Revenue $28.0 Billion Flat year-over-year performance Non-GAAP EPS $0.48 Decreased from $0.50 in Q3 2025 Vehicle Deliveries 486,532 Units 2% year-over-year volume decline Automotive Gross Margin 18.1% Excluding regulatory credits; up from 16.3% sequentially Energy Storage Deployments 13.7 GWh Segment gross margins rose to 33.1% Free Cash Flow $1.53 Billion Supported by $6.26 billion in operating cash flow

Energy Storage Surges While Robotaxi Scales in Austin

Megapack inventory is nearly sold out through 2027, driven by intense demand from global data center infrastructure. Meanwhile, Services and Other margins reached an all-time high of 15.9%, bolstered by Supercharging and vehicle insurance offerings.

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On the autonomy front, Musk highlighted that Full Self-Driving attach rates exceeded 75% for new vehicle deliveries in North America, representing a 20 percentage point sequential increase. Musk noted that today, there’s really no competitor for FSD in any car that you can buy, and added, We’re now approved in many countries in Europe, and we’re hoping for an EU-wide approval.

Capital Expenditure Ramps for Super Intelligence and Optimus Production

Capital expenditures for the year are projected at approximately $20 billion, directed toward Super Intelligence compute infrastructure and manufacturing capacity for new product lines. To support these multiyear capital commitments, the company secured up to $30 billion in new financing facilities. Super Intelligence training capacity is projected to reach 400 MW by the end of the year.

Regarding humanoid robotics, Musk warned that the initial production ramp for Optimus at the Fremont facility is expected to have a shallow slope and is somewhat bumpy because of hardware complexity, targeting an annualized rate of 20,000 units per week within approximately one year. The company also recorded a $288 million mark-to-market gain on Bitcoin holdings alongside a $142 million mark-to-market reduction in the value of SpaceX equity holdings. The company also began production of the Tesla Semi Truck in Q3.

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