FIFA Opens US TV Rights Bidding for 2030 World Cup

Streaming Giants Chase U.S. Rights in FIFA’s First Bidding War Since 2011

Following a record-setting tournament last summer, FIFA has officially opened the bidding process for U.S. media rights to the 2030 men’s World Cup, drawing interest from major streaming platforms including Netflix, YouTube, Apple, and Amazon Prime Video. The auction also includes a potential option for the 2034 tournament.

Last summer’s expanded tournament drew massive audiences across Fox and Telemundo within North America, prompting both networks’ parent companies to look closely at a renewal. At the same time, the inclusion of digital platforms marks a stark shift in sports broadcasting strategy. Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria affirmed the company’s interest in bidding during a Financial Times conference in Los Angeles. We’re always going to be in the conversation with the leagues, Bajaria stated.

Global Streaming Ambitions Meet High-Stakes Pricing

Multiple industry estimates peg the expected price tag for the rights package between $1.5 billion and $2 billion. This auction represents the first time FIFA has actively shopped these rights since 2011, entering a media market vastly altered by the rise of global streaming infrastructures.

FIFA launches tender of 2030 men's World Cup U.S. media rights

Netflix has already laid groundwork for live sports integration by securing rights to the next two Women’s World Cups. Bajaria noted the existing relationship with FIFA during her conference appearance, pointing to ongoing conversations regarding live events.

FIFA Sets November 19 Deadline for Media Bids

FIFA has set a strict deadline for interested parties. Bids must be submitted by November 19, with the organization intending to select a winning media partner by the end of the year.

While U.S.-based networks like NBCUniversal and Fox evaluate renewals, the inherently global nature of Big Tech firms introduces the possibility of multi-territory acquisitions. Longstanding relationships with traditional broadcasters across various international markets will also heavily influence FIFA’s final selection.