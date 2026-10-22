Adventist activities in Venezuela, Philippines, USA, Singapore, Jakarta

An online evangelistic campaign organized by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Venezuela reached an estimated 300,000 people across the country in September, resulting in 1,422 baptisms despite ongoing power outages and economic hurdles, according to atoday.org.

Broadcasts and Baptisms Across Venezuela

The nationwide initiative ran from September 12 to September 19, uniting the East and West Venezuela unions. Organizers relied on nightly broadcasts transmitted via YouTube and more than 50 radio stations to reach participants.

More than 3,000 small groups participated in the week-long effort. According to atoday.org, the campaign pressed forward despite persistent infrastructure failures, including power outages, as well as economic hardship and the lingering challenges from earthquakes that struck earlier in the year.

Leadership and Identity in the Philippines

Thousands of miles away in the central Philippines, more than 300 pastors, educators, and church leaders gathered from September 24 to 27 at the Central Philippine Adventist College in Negros Occidental.

The conference focused on biblical interpretation, Adventist beliefs, prophetic identity, and discipleship. The gathering followed the December 2025 structural division of the former Central Philippine Union Conference into the West Central Philippine Union Conference and East Central Philippines Union Conference, with leaders emphasizing continued cooperation between the two new bodies.

Technical Training Grants in Southern United States

The five-year federal funding will cover essential equipment and dedicated staffing. The welding certificate program is scheduled to launch in fall 2027, followed by the mechatronics program in fall 2028. University officials stated that the initiative aims to prepare students for technical careers while expanding access to career training for low-income and first-generation students.

Community Running Events and Student Journeys

Meanwhile, international student experiences and public outreach events marked developments in Singapore and Indonesia. At San Yu Adventist School in Singapore, a student from China named Daxiang managed academic pressure and financial anxiety after learning his parents went into debt to pay his tuition. After passing a mathematics examination following periods of prayer and focused study, he was baptized and later introduced a lonely classmate to church and Bible study.

In Jakarta, Indonesia, an Adventist-sponsored fun run organized by the Jakarta Banten Conference drew 1,309 registered participants on September 27. The event featured 5-kilometer and 7-kilometer races, attracting 432 people from the general public. Adults aged 18 to 35 comprised the largest age demographic, with 57.3 percent of registrants participating in an organized run for the very first time.