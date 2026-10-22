Austrian and Swiss Women Released After Niger Kidnapping

Two women abducted in Niger more than a year and a half ago, Austrian Eva Gretzmacher and Swiss national Claudia Abbt, have been released and returned to Europe following medical checks in Libya, nos.nl reported.

Abduction and Captivity Across the Sahel

Eva Gretzmacher, 76, was seized in January from her home in Agadez by armed men. She had lived in the central Nigerese city for over two decades, working as a development worker and humanitarian aid provider. Several months later, 69-year-old social worker Claudia Abbt was abducted from the same city.

Austrian and Swiss Women Freed After 18 Months in Niger Captivity Arrive in Libya's Benghazi | AC1B

During their prolonged captivity, both women were transported across the border into neighboring Mali. African media reports point toward the Islamic State or affiliated armed groups operating within the turbulent Sahel region, where criminal networks generate significant revenue through human smuggling and the kidnapping of foreign nationals. Officials have not confirmed whether a ransom was paid for their release.

The Role of Libyan Mediation

Rumors regarding the liberation of the two women surfaced last week, followed by confirmation from Reuters. Christoph, the son of Gretzmacher, previously detailed his ongoing efforts to secure his mother’s release in interviews with RTL Nieuws, noting he had sought assistance from Libyan General Haftar.

Footage released following their freedom shows Claudia Abbt expressing direct gratitude to the Libyan commander. “I am very happy that I have been released,” Abbt stated, thanking Haftar and his son, General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, for their intervention.

Name Age Nationality Profession Place of Abduction Eva Gretzmacher 76 Austrian Aid Worker Agadez, Niger Claudia Abbt 69 Swiss Social Worker Agadez, Niger

Following their transfer to the Libyan city of Benghazi for medical evaluations, both women boarded flights back to their respective home countries. Official confirmations were subsequently issued by the Austrian and Swiss governments.

FREED! Austrian and Swiss Women Hostages Released After 18 Months of Terror in Niger! | SG News