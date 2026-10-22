Warwick study finds white dwarf stars with green and salmon pink hues

Astronomers have identified rare white dwarf stars displaying unusual colors, including green and salmon pink, challenging the long-held rule that a star’s hue is solely determined by its surface temperature. Led by University of Warwick astrophysicists, research published in RAS Techniques and Instruments demonstrates how dense outer atmospheres and planetary debris alter stellar light spectra.

White Dwarfs Reveal Chemical Composition of Planetary Material

Stellar Diagnostics: White dwarfs serve as natural diagnostic tools, allowing scientists to measure the chemical composition of consumed planetary material by analyzing how light passes through dense plasma.

White dwarfs serve as natural diagnostic tools, allowing scientists to measure the chemical composition of consumed planetary material by analyzing how light passes through dense plasma. Atmospheric Interaction: High pressures cause atoms like sodium and helium to collide repeatedly, shifting energy levels and altering which wavelengths of light are absorbed.

High pressures cause atoms like sodium and helium to collide repeatedly, shifting energy levels and altering which wavelengths of light are absorbed. Spectral Fingerprints: Instead of relying strictly on standard temperature models, researchers use split wavelengths of light—much like a prism—to reveal hidden chemical signatures.

Unusual Spectra in Dead Stars

Viewed from Earth, stars typically appear as white points of light, with their actual hues dictated by surface temperatures ranging from cool orange to blazing blue.

White dwarfs represent the cooling, dim remnants of stars that have exhausted their nuclear fuel over 12 to 13 billion years. Despite holding a mass comparable to the Sun packed into a volume roughly the size of Earth, their extreme density creates environments where trace elements behave uniquely. According to CNN Indonesia, the white dwarf designated WD J1330+6435—situated roughly 280 light-years away in the constellation Draco—exhibits a chartreuse or yellowish-green hue after engulfing rocky debris from planets that previously orbited it.

Photo: Demokratis.co.id

Chemical Mechanisms Behind the Color Palette

The unusual green glow originates from intense interactions between trace elements and surrounding helium plasma. In standard stellar atmospheres, sodium absorbs a single, highly specific wavelength of orange light. However, the immense atmospheric pressure of a cool white dwarf causes sodium atoms to constantly collide with helium atoms, altering their energy levels.

As Boris Gänsicke, co-author of the study from the University of Warwick, noted via CNN Indonesia, even a small amount of sodium is sufficient to block vast amounts of orange light in these compact bodies. Consequently, the remaining light yields a distinct green shade. Meanwhile, high concentrations of carbon create a salmon-pink hue, such as observed in the white dwarf WD J1011+2845 located 48 light-years away in Leo Minor. Additional colors emerge from different environmental factors:

Observed Stellar Color Primary Chemical Driver Underlying Atmospheric Mechanism Green Calcium, sodium, and lithium High-density helium plasma shifting sodium absorption lines Salmon Pink High carbon molecular density Carbon compounds absorbing specific internal light wavelengths Yellow Cometary and asteroidal debris Pollution from disrupted ancient planetary system remnants Cyan / Pale Blue Hydrogen and helium mixtures Collisions between hydrogen molecules and helium atoms in cool atmospheres

Upcoming Surveys Will Expand Spectroscopic Datasets Tenfold

Because direct observation of nearby white dwarf colors remains limited by distance, researchers project these hues by analyzing existing spectroscopic data—treating the light distribution like a fingerprint separated by a prism. By tracking elements like carbon, calcium, and sodium, astronomers gain direct insight into the composition of rocky bodies that existed in distant stellar systems.

Hollands indicated that upcoming spectroscopic surveys will soon expand observational datasets tenfold, potentially increasing the number of identified green white dwarfs from just a couple to upwards of twenty.

Photo: Vietnam.vn

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