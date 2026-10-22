Super Bear Adventure Update History: From Demo to Version 13.0.7

Super Bear Adventure expanded from a sparse demo featuring a single level into a sprawling platformer spanning seven distinct worlds and more than 150 customization items, according to industry.co.id. Developer Earthkwak Games launched the project under the working title Baaren’s Adventure on June 10, 2017, following a development cycle that began in November 2016.

From Baaren’s Adventure to Seven Worlds

The initial Android release provided players with just one level and four bears to rescue.

Sticker collection mechanics arrived via update 1.9.7, joining purple coins and bear rescue missions as primary objectives.

Version 13.0 introduces new levels and Unity 6.3

Version 13.0, released July 20, 2026, brought the Crystalline Lagoon mole level, swimming mechanics, and underwater attacks. industry.co.id reported that the patch introduced Hardcore Mode, cosmetic bundles via the Capitalos shop, and SBA Gold subscriptions. Subsequent patches focused heavily on stabilizing the codebase and supporting competitive speedruns.

Evolution of Super Bear Adventure 2017-2026 (SBA)

Update 13.0.7 transitioned the game engine to Unity 6.3, raising the minimum Android requirement to version 7.1. This release also integrated a safe area layout to keep UI elements clear of device notches. Meanwhile, iOS users received a targeted fix in version 13.0.6 to prevent startup crashes on iOS 27.

Multiplayer allows four participants to explore together

The multiplayer feature allows up to four participants to explore virtual environments together using invitation codes. Suaralandak.co.id noted that stable Wi-Fi connections are recommended during co-op sessions to prevent unexpected disconnections from the server and subsequent loss of progress.

The update’s emote system lets players communicate non-verbally to signal enemy locations or highlight hidden areas. Maintaining proximity among party members during exploration helps coordinate attacks and solve cooperative challenges effectively.

When did Super Bear Adventure launch and what changed?

When did Super Bear Adventure first launch?

The initial Android version debuted on June 10, 2017, under the working title Baaren’s Adventure. Development on the indie project began in November 2016.

What changes arrived in version 13.0?

Released on July 20, 2026, version 13.0 introduced the Crystalline Lagoon mole level, underwater movement, Hardcore Mode, over 150 new items, and cosmetic bundles available through the Capitalos shop.

Why did update 13.0.7 raise the minimum Android requirement?

The upgrade to the Unity 6.3 game engine required newer system frameworks, making Android 7.1 the new baseline requirement for the application.

Do save files remain intact after uninstalling the app?

Starting with version 13.0.3, Android builds retain local save data even when the application is removed, preventing progress loss during device switches.