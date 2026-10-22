Mohamed Ramadan Injured by Tiger During Filming of “Ashmawy” Series

Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan sustained a minor injury during a tiger fight scene while filming his upcoming Ramadan 2027 television series Ashmawy. Announcing a two-day production break, Ramadan shared a behind-the-scenes photograph alongside the tiger on Instagram, confirming he would quickly return to the set.

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Actor Bassem Samra promoted the upcoming series by posting a photograph featuring himself alongside Mohamed Ramadan on Instagram, accompanying the image with the caption: Wait for us in Ramadan in the series Ashmawy. Additionally, Ramadan shared a video clip from the preparatory stages of production on his official Facebook account while promoting the project.

Mohamed Ramadan Suffers Injury During Tiger Fight Scene

The incident occurred on a Thursday during the staging of a physical confrontation between Ramadan and a live tiger on the Ashmawy set. Ramadan posted an update to his Instagram account detailing the mishap. Today during the shooting of Ashmawy, I suffered an injury during my fight scene with the tiger, Ramadan wrote, adding, Thank God it’s simple. A two-day break from filming and I will return to complete it, God willing, and appending the phrase, Trust in God is success. The production utilizes physical sequences and non-domesticated animals, heightening stunt-related risks on set.

The injury follows a pattern of physical hazards on Egyptian drama sets. Similar incidents across previous seasonal broadcasts include actor Ahmed El Sakka sustaining severe injuries from a charging horse during the filming of El Atawla 2, while actor Bassem Samra required ten stitches in his right hand during the same production. In an earlier seasonal run, Ahmed El Awady suffered back injuries from eagle talons while shooting Darb Nar. Furthermore, during the preparation for Ramadan 2026, actress Ayten Amer suffered an injury to her right eye during the filming of Kolhom Yehboun Mody when a projectile from a prop gun used in a wedding scene caused severe bruising and broken capillaries, leading a doctor to prescribe a week of rest. In 2017, actor Khaled El Nabawy sustained a fractured back vertebra after falling from a horse onto rocks during outdoor shoots for Wahat El Ghoroub in Siwa. In 2015, Riham Abdel Ghafor suffered facial injuries and a perforated eardrum during Maryam following a physical fight scene with Khaled El Nabawy. In February 2016, Ghada Abdel Razek suffered cuts and bruises after falling from a scooter while filming El Khanika. Additionally, Nelly Karim experienced fatigue and fainting on the set of La A’la Se’ر in 2017, resulting in hospitalisation and several days of leave.

Photo: بوابة أخبار اليوم الإلكترونية

Ashmawy Marks Return to Drama with 30 Episodes

Ashmawy marks Ramadan’s return to the television drama arena following his hiatus since the 2023 release of Gafar El Omda, which drew substantial viewership. His previous television credits include Ibn Halal in 2014, El Ostora in 2016, Nisr El Saeed in 2018, El Prince in 2020, Moussa in 2021, and El Moshwar in 2022. The upcoming series consists of 30 episodes. Ramadan highlighted the episode count in a promotional social media post, drawing a comparison to international athletic tournaments: The most number of matches an Arab national team has ever played in the World Cup is 7 matches, whereas Ashmawy will play 30 episodes (and God is witness to what I say).

Project Details Production Information Title Ashmawy Broadcast Window Ramadan 2027 Network MBC Egypt Producer Sadiq Al-Sabah (Anwar Sadiq Al-Sabah) Director Peter Mimi Writer Mohamed Ismail Amin

The series centers on a protagonist named Khalifa, a prison executioner residing in the Al-Nasriya neighbourhood whose life shifts dramatically after his daughter becomes entangled in a complex legal case, leaving him facing a difficult test to defend his family, protect them, and confront the crisis’s repercussions; by coincidence, he meets his female neighbor in the neighborhood, leading to a developing romantic relationship that culminates in marriage. The cast features Mohamed Ramadan, Bassem Samra, Essam El Saka, Jessica Hossam El Din, Entesar, and Walid Fawaz, with Mohamed Sami appearing in a guest-starring role across the episodes. Hussein Asser oversees the project’s cinematography.