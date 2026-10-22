Sichuan secures International Friendship City Outstanding Contribution Award

Following the high-level diplomatic convening in Xi’an, the Sichuan province secured the International Friendship City Outstanding Contribution Award at the 2026 China International Friendship Cities Conference, marking its first time claiming the honor since 2018, as reported by sichuan.scol.com.cn.

Expanding the Global Footprint Across Five Continents

The 2026 China International Friendship Cities Conference operated as the premier mechanism for domestic municipal and regional diplomacy, drawing approximately 700 delegates from over 60 countries, 100 provinces and states, and 140 cities to Shaanxi’s capital. The Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries recognized municipalities and regional governments driving substantial international collaboration. For Sichuan, the award highlights a steady expansion of its international network that began in 1982 with its inaugural pairing with the United States state of Washington, according to sichuan.scol.com.cn and corroborated by zgm.cn.

Over four decades of institutional development have pushed the province’s portfolio to 137 international friendship city pairings across 94 nations. Rather than maintaining purely ceremonial ties, regional strategists have transitioned the initiative toward high-utility economic, technological, and cultural execution. That systematic approach scales down broad diplomatic frameworks into concrete municipal engagements.

Region / Partner Key Sector / Project Milestone Focus South Korea (Chungcheongnam-do) Youth Sports & Cultural Exchange Annual badminton tournaments and heritage site discovery programs Spain (Castilla-La Mancha) Modern Agriculture & Urban Governance Dujiangyan-Toledo municipal twinning and community lifestyle integration Australia (Victoria) Education, Tech & Sports Tourism Decade anniversary of provincial partnership and tennis wild card pathways

Pragmatic Partnerships in Sports, Infrastructure, and Trade

The operational mechanics of these relationships lean heavily on tangible exchanges. In the sporting sector, the Sichuan-Chungcheongnam-do collegiate badminton exchange, hosted at the National Badminton Sichuan Training Base, pairs athletic competition with cultural immersion at historic sites like Sanxingdui and the Wuhou Shrine, providing a replicable blueprint for regional people-to-people diplomacy. Meanwhile, European partnerships continue to yield deep industrial integration. Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia pairing, active for over three decades, anchors corporate investments from entities such as Evonik and Tönnies, while newer alignments with Bavaria target advanced manufacturing sectors like artificial intelligence and biomedicine.

Infrastructure deployment represents another pillar of this strategy. Sichuan-based industrial enterprises maintain a direct physical presence in Southeast Asia, supplying critical components—including rail lines, electrical systems, and tunnel engineering elements—for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway. Concurrently, commercial heavyweights like Tongwei and New Hope Group anchor localized green chemical and modern agricultural frameworks throughout the corridor, bridging domestic production capacity with international market demand.

Institutionalising Regional Openness

To sustain momentum following the Xi'an summit, the regional administration uses recurring platforms such as the Western China International Fair, the World Power Battery Conference, and dedicated friendship city forums to attract international merchants, researchers, and artists. Concurrently, outward-facing delegations showcase intangible cultural heritage exhibitions and targeted industry roadshows across host partner territories.

Zgm.cn notes that this multi-tiered operational model allows an inland province to transcend traditional, single-track economic negotiations. By weaving together youth sports training blocks, clean energy transition seminars, and joint medical-educational protocols, the province continues to reshape its economic corridors toward deeper, diversified international integration.