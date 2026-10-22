La Palma Opens Subsidies Up to 17,000 Euros for Fishing Companies

The Cabildo of La Palma has officially opened the application window for financial subsidies directed at the island’s commercial fishing enterprises, offering maximum grants of 17,000 euros per company to offset operational expenses incurred between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026. The formal call for these subsidies, destined to defray expenses tied to the development of their activity, was published on Wednesday, October 21, in the Official Gazette of the Province of Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Commercial Fishers Have Ten Days to Apply for Funding

Application Window: Eligible commercial fishing operators have ten business days to submit their applications and expense justifications following the official publication.

Eligible commercial fishing operators have ten business days to submit their applications and expense justifications following the official publication. Funding Tiers: Initial allocations cap out at 17,000 euros per enterprise, with surplus credit reserved to scale payouts up to 25,000 euros for vessels exceeding ten gross tonnage (GT).

Initial allocations cap out at 17,000 euros per enterprise, with surplus credit reserved to scale payouts up to 25,000 euros for vessels exceeding ten gross tonnage (GT). Allocation Criteria: Secondary disbursements prioritize mandatory social security contributions before clearing general operational and exploitation expenditures.

Official Gazette Sets Framework for Maritime Sector Grants

The formal call for applications was published in the Official Gazette of the Province of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, setting the operational framework for the island’s maritime sector support. The grants are designed to absorb financial pressure tied directly to commercial fishing operations. The regulatory framework stipulates a ten-business-day submission window running from the day following the announcement.

Applicants must compile and submit detailed expenditure justifications through the electronic headquarters of the Cabildo of La Palma. The administrative timeline covers operational costs registered across a twelve-month accounting window closing on May 31, 2026.

Subsidy Tier Vessel Classification Maximum Allocation Initial Baseline All Qualifying Fishing Enterprises €17,000 Surplus Redistribution Vessels Exceeding 10 Gross Tonnage (GT) €25,000

Cabildo President Structures Program for Island Fishers

According to statements from Cabildo Sergio Rodríguez, the local administration structured the program to address the uniquely demanding conditions faced by island fishers, noting that fishing forms part of the island’s economic activity and requires specific attention due to the conditions in which professionals work. These aids are aimed at contributing to the expenses that companies must face to develop their activity, he explains. Alberto Paz, the counselor of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries, clarified that fund distribution operates on a proportional formula tied directly to the approved budget of each submitted application and the total remaining credit pool, detailing that the call contemplates various expenses related to fishing activity and establishes a distribution procedure based on submitted applications and available credit.

Under the rules of the convocatoria, any capital secured through this secondary expansion must first service employee and employer social security obligations before covering remaining operational overhead.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.