Actor Tom Skerritt Dies at 93

Actor Tom Skerritt, known for his rugged mustache, weathered jaw, and cool authoritarian screen presence in iconic films and television series, has died of natural causes at the age of 93, a representative confirmed on Wednesday.

The Bottom Line on Skerritt’s Legacy

Skerritt passed away at 93 years old from natural causes, as confirmed by a representative on Wednesday.

His unforgettable cinematic credits range from Captain Dallas in Alien to Viper in Top Gun.

Beyond blockbusters, he built an enduring television legacy, winning an Emmy Award in 1993 for his portrayal of a sheriff in Picket Fences.

From Detroit to the Flight Line

Describing himself as a blue-collar kid from Detroit, Skerritt first served in the Air Force before studying at UCLA, and eventually gravitating toward the theater. His early Hollywood footprint spanned classic television anthologies and series like My Three Sons and The Alfred Hitchcock Hour. During those formative years, he cultivated deep ties within the industry, hanging out with creative forces like Robert Redford and director Hal Ashby, who cast him as a cop in Harold and Maude.

That authority-figure archetype defined much of his career. Whether portraying military officers, hardworking fathers, or weary law enforcement agents, Skerritt brought an unshakeable groundedness to every frame. NPR noted his signature physical traits—the mustache, the crinkly eyes, and the authoritative bearing—that made him an indispensable character actor across diverse genres.

Photo: klcc.org

Defining Roles Across Cinema and Television

Skerritt’s filmography reads as a masterclass in supporting and ensemble acting across several decades of American cinema. He commanded the corridors of the USCSS Nostromo as Captain Dallas in Alien, and later trained elite naval aviators as Viper in Top Gun.

His versatility stretched seamlessly across comedic and dramatic landscapes. He played an enlistee in the original movie M*A*S*H—belonging to the distinct group of characters who did not transition to the long-running television adaptation that followed—and appeared as a Vietnam veteran in the Cheech and Chong stoner comedy Up in Smoke. In the realm of television and dramatic features, he anchored small-town authority as a sheriff in The Dead Zone and won an Emmy Award in 1993 for his work in the drama series Picket Fences.

Photo: vpm.org

Project Role Type Release / Era M*A*S*H Enlistee Alien Captain Dallas Top Gun Viper Picket Fences Sheriff 1993 (Emmy Win)

Pacific Northwest Roots and Veteran Advocacy

Far away from the daily churn of Los Angeles studio lots, Skerritt spent his later years residing in the Pacific Northwest. There, he dedicated his time and energy to championing independent film and local theater initiatives.

Demonstrating a lifelong commitment to the military community that predated his acting career, he co-founded The Red Badge Project. The organization provides a vital creative outlet for military veterans, enabling them to take storytelling courses and share their profound personal experiences.