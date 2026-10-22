NFL to Proceed With First Paris Game Despite Civil Unrest

The NFL plans to proceed with its first-ever regular-season game in Paris at the Stade de France on Sunday, October 25, despite nationwide protests, thousands of arrests, and a curfew across parts of the city over living costs and school conditions.

Steelers and Saints Players Avoid Wandering During Protests

Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints players have discussed staying in groups and avoiding wandering off too far amid ongoing protests in France.

Security Measures and Official Deployments at Stade de France

As civil unrest persists across France following demonstrations involving approximately 550,000 participants, league officials maintain that operations remain unaffected. Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president of club business, international and league events, stated that contingency plans exist for every fixture, but the league never approached moving the location, unlike the relocation of a Los Angeles Rams game in January 2025 due to Southern California wildfires. We have never been close to that point, O’Reilly said. He stated, There’s nothing more important from our standpoint than the teams’ security, the fans’ security — everybody involved with this game, and added that they are Obviously being very vigilant in everything we do, in all of our planning on an hour-by-hour basis, working closely with the two teams. He also stated, We feel confident that we would not have any impact on the broader resources needed.

Cathy Lanier, the NFL Chief Security Officer and former head of the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police, has been stationed in Paris alongside security teams that typically oversee major events like the Super Bowl. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed high confidence in these arrangements after speaking with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, noting that protests are common in France and proper precautions are established. The league is collaborating with Parisian and national authorities overseas and the U.S. State Department, saying, presence will be heightened.

The Rich Eisen Show.

Team Arrival Date Operational Status Notable Adjustments Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday Active in Paris Canceled “Steelers House” fan event in Bastille neighborhood New Orleans Saints Following Sunday win Active in Paris Daily security updates maintained with French partners

Team Reactions and Altered Itineraries Amid Civil Unrest

While the game itself moves forward, localized demonstrations have forced adjustments to ancillary fan events. The Pittsburgh Steelers canceled plans to host a fan gathering in the Bastille neighborhood following recent events in the area. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward addressed the locker room’s perspective on the situation. NFL does feel comfortable in sending us over, Heyward said. That’s the trust we have to believe in. Hopefully we’re not going into a firestorm, but for us, we have to be smart about what we’re doing out there. No traveling alone, make sure we stay in groups and don’t wander off too far.

Complementing the league’s stance, protests escalated over living costs, teacher shortages, and public services, leading to clashes with police and fires set by masked groups in multiple areas, resulting in at least 1,800 arrests nationwide according to CBS News. Despite these broader disruptions, Saints executive Greg Bensel confirmed daily security updates with French partners and reported no disruptions at team operational sites.

Photo: cbssports.com

Precedents of International Play and Parisian Sporting Events

The league’s commitment to the Paris fixture aligns with prior international series protocols, though heightened vigilance remains the standard. Amid the ongoing demonstrations, Paris successfully hosted a major European sporting event earlier in the week without incident when Paris Saint-Germain hosted Barcelona in a Champions League match attended by some Saints players.

Commissioner Goodell emphasized the league’s posture as international visitors. We’re guests in the country, we’re going to be good guests, and we’re going to do our thing, and I’m confident they’re going to do theirs, Goodell said. With kickoff scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local time), operations at the Stade de France continue under heightened federal and municipal coordination.

NFL’s Peter O’Reilly: “All our plans for the Paris game are moving forward.” Says the league has had people on the ground in Paris for 10 days.Mentions PSG/Barcelona is being played today. — https://x.com/albertbreer/status/2112626339564151280