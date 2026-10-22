Jacob Heyman Reveals He Convinced Paul Heyman to Cut Ponytail

Jacob Heyman revealed on HeymanHustleTV Presents: The Roundtable that he was the person who convinced his father, WWE personality Paul Heyman, to cut off his signature ponytail in February 2014, ending a distinctive look that preceded a major career shift alongside Brock Lesnar.

Heyman Is Described as a Babyface by His Son

Legacy Metrics: The revelation highlights the contrast between Heyman’s television heel persona and his off-screen family dynamic, as his son described him as the biggest babyface of his life.

The Roundtable Confession

Appearing alongside Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, and O’Shea Jackson Jr. on HeymanHustleTV Presents: The Roundtable, Jacob Heyman dropped the revelation while the panel discussed growing up with famous fathers, wrestlingnewssource.com reported.

“This is breaking news. I’ve never revealed this to the world, but, uh, I told him to cut the ponytail. That was my idea,” Jacob stated, prompting immediate disbelief from the table.

HeymanHustleTV Presents

“Oh my God. This is how you tell us?” a panelist responded.

As Jacob doubled down on the claim, Cody Rhodes delivered a punchline: “Some would say you did a service.”

History of the Haircut

Paul Heyman officially cut off the ponytail in February 2014. Prior to the chop, he had wanted CM Punk to take the hair as a trophy during their high-profile 2013 WWE feud, though Vince McMahon initially resisted the idea.

That specific storyline never materialized. Instead, Heyman altered his appearance entirely before making his high-profile return to television programming alongside Brock Lesnar.

Behind the Television Heel

Beyond the backstage history of the haircut, Jacob’s appearance focused on the contrast between his father’s television persona and his domestic life.

“My dad’s played a heel on TV for, what was it, 40 years. And he’s the biggest babyface of my life. He’s my hero. He’s my best friend. And I couldn’t ask for a better dad,” Jacob said.