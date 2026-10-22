Wedbush Maintains $70 Cognizant Target Price After DyFlex Acquisition

Cognizant Technology Solutions has acquired Australian and New Zealand IT service provider DyFlex to expand its enterprise platform and artificial intelligence capabilities outside core markets, choicestock.co.kr reported. Wedbush Securities maintained an outperform rating and a $70 price target on Cognizant following the transaction, noting the strategic upside despite limited immediate revenue impact for the 2026 fiscal year.

Wedbush Maintains $70 Target After DyFlex Acquisition

Wedbush analyst Steven Wahrhaftig kept the firm’s outperform rating and $70 price target intact on October 22, 2026, pointing to the DyFlex purchase as a critical bridge into the Australian and New Zealand markets. On the day of the announcement, Cognizant shares traded up 5.56%.

The acquisition brings specialized industry expertise in mining, resources, energy, utilities, manufacturing, logistics, the public sector, and mid-market enterprises. Wahrhaftig noted in a client note that the deal strengthens Cognizant’s regional footprint across enterprise platforms, artificial intelligence, and SAP operations.

Limited 2026 Revenue Contribution From Tuck-in Deal

The transaction is structured as a small tuck-in acquisition, meaning it will not provide an additional top-line contribution to Cognizant’s 2026 fiscal year revenue.

By absorbing DyFlex, Cognizant deepens its ecosystem-wide knowledge base to sharpen its overall AI competitive edge. This deal follows a pattern of targeted mergers and acquisitions designed to build enterprise platform expertise, including the prior acquisition of 3Cloud for Microsoft Azure capabilities. The overarching corporate strategy centers on layering proprietary AI capabilities directly on top of client legacy systems.

Management aims to transition corporate clients away from isolated artificial intelligence experiments and toward operational, agentic AI systems deployed directly onto existing SAP architectures. Wahrhaftig projected that Cognizant will continue executing similar tuck-in transactions, backed by solid free cash flow generation.

Consensus Financial Projections Through 2028

Market consensus points to steady financial growth for Cognizant over the next several cycles. Projected revenue is pegged at $22.195 billion for 2026, marking a 5.15% increase over the previous year. That growth trajectory continues into 2027 with anticipated revenue of $23.245 billion, up 4.73%, and 2028 revenue reaching $24.456 billion, a 5.21% gain.

Earnings per share estimates show stronger expansion relative to top-line growth. Consensus expectations place 2026 EPS at $5.62, representing a 23.33% year-over-year increase. Earnings are expected to grow further to $6.34 in 2027 and $6.89 in 2028, reflecting a margin-driven financial profile where profitability improvements outpace mid-single-digit revenue gains.