Shareit launches AI consultation service for venue bookings

Shareit Launches AI Consultation for Venue Bookings

Shareit, an event venue brokerage platform led by CEO Park Sang-jun, launched an artificial intelligence consultation service on the 22nd. The platform allows event planners to input specific event parameters—such as location, attendee counts, budget and purpose—to receive curated venue recommendations. Once generated, users can examine and compare up to four candidate spaces simultaneously on a single display screen, evaluating differences in pricing, capacities, areas, available amenities, and cautions side by side.

Data Provenance and the AI Fact Check Badge

Shareit feeds its consultation service with its own content platform, “Space Log.” This internal repository houses event data accumulated from pop-up stores, exhibitions and performances. Planners can review not just the size and photographs of a given location, but also historical execution data showing how previous events staged and utilized the space.

The system compiles extensive operational metrics, including:

Rental terms and venue-specific restrictions

On-site traffic flows

Parking, equipment and staffing information

Frequently asked questions from consultations

Venues with verified, detailed information display an “AI Fact Check” badge directly on the platform interface.

Operational Efficiencies and the 8 Billion Won Backing

The launch marks the result of an AI consultation roadmap initiated after Shareit secured 8 billion won in investment last year. By connecting data it had accumulated on packaging venues as products and operating them with customers’ actual venue-selection process, the company aims to offload repetitive venue inquiries and checks of requirements to the automated model.

With recommendations, comparisons and case reviews available 24 hours a day, we can focus on complex event consultations rather than handling repetitive inquiries. By combining our expertise in packaging venues as products, customer service and on-site management, we will accelerate the digital transformation of the event brokerage market. — Park Sang-jun, CEO of Shareit Shareit CEO Park Sang-jun

To maintain response accuracy, the platform is engineered to continuously analyze accumulated consultation logs, user satisfaction, response errors, and cases of missing information. This telemetry directly updates Shareit’s internal operations wiki, search tags, and synonyms to refine future recommendation criteria as user volume scales.