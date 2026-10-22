The Annual Conference of the European Space Policy Institute brought together senior political and industry figures this week to weigh European space sovereignty against the realities of global collaboration.

Two Decades of Strategic Autonomy Debates in Vienna

Marking its twentieth anniversary, the European Space Policy Institute opened its gathering under the overarching theme of a shared European vision. Moeller kicked off the proceedings by pointing out that the organization was established twenty years prior with the core idea that Europe needed its own space for thought to shape space policy on its own terms. Alongside Karin Tausz, Managing Director of the Austrian Research Promotion Agency FFG and an ESPI co-founder, and Hubert Büchel, Government Councilor at the Ministry of the Interior, Economy, and Sports of the Principality of Liechtenstein, Moeller mapped out the evolution of institutional goals in tandem with commercial pressures.

Opening keynotes delivered by European Space Agency Director General Josef Aschbacher and German Aerospace Center Director General Walther Pelzer focused on the growing need for an independent European space strategy. Martina von Künsberg Sarre of the Austrian National Council noted that autonomy does not mean acting alone. Instead, she pointed to specialized national contributions in propulsion and optical systems. Meanwhile, Andreu Martín Martínez of the Spanish Congress of Deputies and co-president of the Spanish EISC Presidency 2026 framed space as vital for Europe’s wider competitiveness, security, and sovereignty.

ESPI AC 2026 Wrap-Up -Collaboration or Fragmentation? What We Heard at ESPI’s 20th Annual Conference

ESA Plans Permanent Lunar Research Station

Attention quickly shifted from Earth orbit to the lunar surface and humanity’s return to deep space. Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA Director of Human and Robotic Exploration, outlined a technological roadmap. The strategy entails mastering safe descents, developing repeatable landing expertise, and ultimately setting up a permanent lunar research outpost led by Europe. Echoing that ambition, ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst argued that Europe must secure the pilot’s seat in the Artemis era rather than remaining a passenger.

Europe’s prominent position in investigating lunar water and other resources on the Moon was underscored by Philipp Reiss from the Technical University of Munich. Yet, that scientific focus runs parallel to rising geopolitical competition. Lars Petzold of ESPI warned that the race to shape legal norms on the Moon is crucial. He explicitly did not rule out potential military activities or future conflicts over resources such as lunar water.

Photo: Vindobona.org

Speaker / Representative Affiliation Core Priority Highlighted Josef Aschbacher European Space Agency (ESA) Independent European space strategy Walther Pelzer German Aerospace Center (DLR) Independent European space strategy Alexander Gerst European Space Agency (ESA) Securing leadership roles in the Artemis era Lars Petzold European Space Policy Institute (ESPI) Legal norms and resource security on the Moon

Forging Global Partnerships Across Shifting Alliances

While the push for sovereign capability dominated internal discussions, European policymakers acknowledged the necessity of working with international counterparts. Ambassador Ian Biggs of Australia and Sangho Kim of the Korean Academy of Space Security addressed the conference to outline shared values. Both officials discussed roadmap agreements designed to help narrow the gap with the leading space powers.

The conference concluded with closing remarks delivered by Andreas Geisler, Head of the FFG’s Aerospace Agency, following a summary of key findings by Director Moeller. Institutional ties were also deepened during the event, with expanded partnerships formally established between ESPI, the German Aerospace Center, and the European University Institute.