Austin Airport urges early arrival for F1, Longhorns and Spurs events

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is bracing for a surge in passenger traffic this weekend as the city hosts a convergence of major sports and entertainment events, bringing visitors into central Texas.

The convergence features the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, a home game for the Texas Longhorns football team hosting Ole Miss, and a San Antonio Spurs basketball game scheduled at the Moody Center. With three major spectator draws running simultaneously, local infrastructure is preparing for a strain on roads, hotels, and terminal operations.

Airport officials are strongly urging travelers to plan ahead, factor in heavy congestion, and adjust their schedules accordingly as the city handles the influx of visitors.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is preparing for a busy weekend as Formula One racing, Texas Longhorns football and a San Antonio Spurs game converge on the city at the same time.STORY: https://t.co/r0BirH96B9 pic.twitter.com/kSHdd7KI76 — https://x.com/cbsaustin/status/2113226874843177377

Circuit of the Americas Drives Billion-Dollar Impact

The anchor event of the weekend, the U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, runs Thursday through Sunday. Organizers at the track estimate that the race weekend alone will generate more than $1 billion for the regional economy, providing a boost to local hotels, restaurants, rental car agencies, and other businesses.

The Austin Sports Commission expects total attendance at the racing circuit to surpass last year’s crowd of 430,000 spectators.

WATCH LIVE: F1 fans fly into Austin as race weekend kicks off at COTA

Airport Officials Recommend Arriving 2.5 Hours Before Flights

To manage the volume of passengers passing through the terminal, airport management has rolled out specific travel guidance for the weekend. In a post on X, the airport advised visitors, writing: Vroom, vroom, y’all!

The airport posted “Vroom, vroom, y’all!” on X as it shared tips for race fans flying in and out of the city.

Airport officials recommend that all departing passengers arrive at the terminal at least 2.5 hours before their scheduled flights. Travelers are also advised to pack with security screening regulations in mind and to check real-time parking and ground transportation updates before heading out.

For passengers walking through the terminal, the airport highlighted available accessibility services alongside local food options and live music performances inside the building. Additional travel resources and updates can be found on the official airport website under the Traveler Information menu.

Heavy Departure Traffic Expected Sunday Night and Monday

The overlapping events are expected to strain local roadways, hospitality providers, and aviation facilities through the remainder of the weekend. Transportation authorities note that the heaviest departure traffic is anticipated on Sunday night and Monday as race fans and sports spectators pack up and head home.