LibreOffice 26.8 reached 9.4 million downloads between August 24 and October 18, 2026, averaging over one million weekly installations across more than 120 languages. The surge pushed the open-source office suite’s total download count for 2026 past the full-year figures for 2025 with ten weeks still remaining in the calendar year.

The Traffic Numbers Behind the 2026 Milestone

The official count from The Document Foundation covers an exact eight-week window from August 24 to October 18, 2026. Weekly downloads hovered just below one million before the software release, acting as a catalyst for steady growth rather than starting from zero. Italo Vignoli noted in a Document Foundation blog post that the release of version 26.8 caused a positive and notable spike, pushing weekly traffic past the one-million mark.

The foundation measures this movement through Matomo, an open-source analytics platform that tracks three distinct digital domains. The main download portal logged 11,426,169 visits during the period. Meanwhile, the update portal for Windows systems accumulated 90,042,601 hits, and a separate portal for legacy versions recorded 39,669,854 visits. The Document Foundation clarifies that these traffic counts include users checking for routine patches rather than strictly initiating fresh installations.

The Document Foundation outlines principles for AI integration

The software release arrived without built-in generative intelligence features, coinciding with a manifesto published by The Document Foundation outlining six foundational principles for any future artificial intelligence integration. These principles mandate user-controlled execution, zero telemetry, independence from single vendors, and strict preservation of document formatting standards. Vignoli stated that the software’s robustness and its refusal to clone dominant proprietary suites give it a long-term strategic advantage. Because downloads are free and entirely anonymous, the foundation relies on Matomo metrics rather than user registration databases to track adoption patterns among individuals, nongovernmental organizations, and public administrations.

How much does LibreOffice cost and how is AI handled?

How much does it cost to download LibreOffice?

The software is entirely free to download and use. The Document Foundation maintains anonymous distribution channels that do not require user registration or payment.

Does The Document Foundation prohibit artificial intelligence entirely?

The foundation does not reject intelligence tools outright, instead recommending community-developed plugins for users who want those capabilities. Any official integration requires meeting six strict principles focused on user privacy and data control.

How does The Document Foundation measure download statistics?

The organization uses Matomo, an open-source web analytics platform, to generate traffic maps for its download servers, update portals, and legacy software repositories.

Are older editions of the office suite still accessible?

The project preserves a dedicated portal for legacy releases, which continues to handle a significant volume of traffic.