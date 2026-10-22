Africa CDC warns no country is safe as Ebola reaches Nigeria

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention warned that no country remains safe as a widening Ebola outbreak reaches Nigeria, recording its first case in more than a decade in a patient who traveled from Uganda, according to reporting by Radio France Internationale (Modern Ghana).

Nigeria and Uganda Dispute Index Patient Travel History

The current public health emergency centers on a female traveler who returned to Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, on October 3. Jean Kaseya, director general of the Africa CDC, told RFI that the patient spent two weeks in the Ugandan capital of Kampala with her husband and never visited the Democratic Republic of Congo. If verified, this movement points directly to viral transmission occurring within Uganda.

‘No one is safe’, African CDC warns after Ebola found in Nigeria | AJ #shorts

Ugandan health authorities strongly dispute that narrative. The country’s health ministry maintains that the woman traveled to eastern DRC on business and merely transited through Uganda. Adding another layer to the timeline, Pavel Ursu, the World Health Organization representative in Nigeria, stated that travel information supplied to the global body mentioned Uganda but omitted any other country.

The patient developed symptoms on October 6. Health records show she visited two private medical facilities before gaining admission to a hospital on October 11, with a formal diagnosis coming down on a Monday. Because 16 days elapsed between her arrival in Nigeria and her diagnosis, local health officials face an extensive contact-tracing operation.

Africa CDC Chief Warns 'No One Is Safe' After Ebola Case Detected In Nigeria | AR1D

Scale of the Epidemic and the Bundibugyo Strain

The outbreak originated in the DRC, where authorities declared the epidemic on May 15. The World Health Organization subsequently declared it a global health emergency on May 17. Figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention place this event as the second-largest Ebola outbreak on record.

Cumulative figures stretching from the start of the epidemic through Wednesday show 9,735 confirmed cases and 4,690 deaths, with the vast majority concentrated inside the DRC. The pathogen driving this surge is the Bundibugyo virus. This specific strain of Ebola currently lacks any approved vaccine or specific targeted treatment.

Photo: modernghana.com

Ebola transmits through direct contact with blood or other bodily fluids from an infected person who is actively unwell or has died, or via contaminated materials. Individuals do not transmit the virus before symptoms appear. Because symptoms take up to 21 days to develop, public health protocols mandate a 21-day monitoring window for all identified contacts.

Metric Recorded Figure Primary Location Total Deaths 4,690 Second-largest outbreak on record Nigerian Patient Timeline Arrived Oct 3, Diagnosed Monday Abuja, Nigeria

Surveillance Gaps and International Funding Questions

Speaking on the broader regional response, Kaseya emphasized that countries must tighten surveillance not just at international borders, but inside private and public health facilities as well. He called a major meeting of African health ministers for Wednesday to address cross-border population movements.

Africa CDC Warns of Regional Ebola Spread, Seeks Urgent International Support.

Kaseya also addressed recent public friction regarding international funding for the response, which had attracted criticism.

Despite the geographic spread into eight provinces within the DRC and ongoing transmission averaging 65 to 70 new cases daily, regional organizers maintain that upcoming major events remain insulated. Kenya has recorded nine cases, including one death, but Kaseya confirmed that the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament scheduled for next June—co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania—is not currently at risk.