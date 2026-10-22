Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Hits Tibet’s Baqing County

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Baqing County in Nagqu City, Tibet, late Thursday at 22:33, according to state media reports, causing buildings to sustain structural damage and residents to experience strong shaking.

The tremor hit at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, magnifying the surface intensity across the region. According to local reporting compiled by the Epoch Times, the violent shaking lasted for roughly 10 seconds. Residents in the immediate impact zone described severe swaying that sent children crying into the streets and forced families to evacuate multi-story buildings.

Tibet Earthquake News: Huge 7.0 Magnitude Quake Hits Tibet, No Reports Of Casualties Or Damage

Damage Reports Across Tibetan and Qinghai Townships

State broadcaster CCTV confirmed that all 10 townships in Baqing County experienced tremors, with the most severe damage concentrated in Machu Township and Gangqie Township. Footage and official assessments point to widespread structural cracking in rural homes, while initial emergency responses have transported two injured residents from Gangqie Township to local medical facilities for treatment.

The impact zone extended across provincial boundaries. In neighboring Qinghai Province, Zaduo County—situated directly along the border with Baqing—reported intense shaking in its Chadan and Jieduo townships. Local officials in Zaduo deployed teams across border villages to inspect buildings for fractures and structural compromise, though initial patrols found no immediate reports of structural collapses or casualties in Qinghai.

Photo: 大紀元

Seismic Context of the Nagqu Region

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the epicentre was located at 32.40 degrees north latitude and 93.79 degrees east longitude. The tremor represents the largest seismic event recorded within a 200-kilometer radius over the past five years.

Proximity data released following the initial event places the epicentre roughly 57 kilometers from Suoxian, 59 kilometers from Baqing County proper, and 152 kilometers from Qinghai’s Zaduo County, with weaker tremors reaching as far as Lhasa nearly 400 kilometers away. Local witnesses told reporters that at least four aftershocks struck the area within hours of the main shock, complicating rescue and damage-assessment efforts in the high-altitude terrain.

16 killed, 32 injured in 7.0-magnitude earthquake in Tibet — reportsA 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Baqing County, Nagqu City, Tibet, Xinhua reported. Eleven people were seriously injured and 21 suffered minor injuries. At least 339 homes were destroyed.Footage from social… pic.twitter.com/Qqhx4csymW — https://x.com/SputnikInt/status/2113395723983340004

Location Distance from Epicentre Reported Impact Machu Township, Baqing County Immediate Vicinity Severe building damage and structural collapses Gangqie Township, Baqing County Immediate Vicinity Structural cracking, two injured individuals hospitalized Chadan Township, Zaduo County Border Vicinity Strong tremors, localized wall cracks, ongoing inspections Baqing County Seat Approx. 59 km Strong upper-floor shaking, widespread residential evacuation