Czechoslovak Jazz Bassist Imrich Móži Dies at 85

On October 16, 2026, the Czechoslovak jazz double bassist Imrich Móži passed away at his home surrounded by his family at the age of 85.

A Pillar of the Bratislava Jazz Scene

Móži’s footprint on the Czechoslovak jazz circuit stretches back to the 1960s. His work included a tenure with the orchestra led by Gustav Brom. During this period, Móži also established a creative partnership with pianist Ladislav Gerhard.

Archival records from Hudobné centrum document his participation on the 1968 vinyl release Jazzové piano. In that studio configuration, Móži anchored a rhythm trio alongside Gerhard and drummer Jan Halasz, contributing to interpretations of standards like “Woody’n You” and “Balada pro tři.”

Móži Experiments with Unconventional and Avant-Garde Music

Colleagues noted Móži’s appetite for unconventional territory. In an interview with the publication Hudobný život, drummer Laco Tropp recalled a collaborative project that brought Móži together with saxophonist Vladimir Chekasin, guitarist Rudolf Dašek, and bassist Klaus Koch.

Despite having limited prior experience with experimental playing, Móži surprised his peers with inventive ideas. That adaptability ensured his presence on recordings, including a performance of “Softly as a Morning Sunrise” captured at the 1982 Bratislavské džezové dni, which was released the following year.

Decades in the Studio and Cinematic Cameos

A productive chapter of Móži’s career unfolded in the studio of the Slovak Radio in Bratislava between 1999 and 2001. Collaborating closely with pianist Ernest Oláh and drummer Jozef Döme, he recorded dozens of tracks encompassing both jazz standards and Oláh’s own compositions.

Beyond the concert hall and recording booth, Móži made a foray into cinema. He appeared in the crime film Prípad krásnej nerestnice directed by Andrej Lettrich. Credited as a musician, he shared screen space with actress Emília Vášáryová, who portrayed Captain Marta Strelková.

The Final Farewell

Family members shared the news of his passing, noting that he died at home in the company of his closest relatives. A final public farewell for Imrich Móži is scheduled for Thursday, October 22, at 12:30 p.m. at the Bratislava crematorium.