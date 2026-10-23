Skellefteå AIK 4-1 Victory Over Djurgården on October 22, 2026 at Skellefteå Kraft Arena

Skellefteå AIK secured a dominant 4–1 victory over Djurgården at Skellefteå Kraft Arena on October 22, 2026, bouncing back from an early deficit. According to Norran, the win brings Skellefteå closer to second-placed Frölunda in the SHL standings, while Djurgården remains struggling in twelfth place.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Oskar Vuollet continues to provide value in SHL fantasy pools, scoring a goal and assisting Jonathan Davidsson.

How the Match Unfolded in Skellefteå

Team captain Marcus Krüger was back in the Djurgården lineup after a couple of matches out with an injury, alongside Nils Åman and Noel Gunler. An early effective forecheck by Åman and Gunler signaled a stronger performance in Västerbotten than in Tuesday’s game in Gothenburg. Oskar Vuollet broke the deadlock after seven minutes of play, easily stepping into the slot to fire home a 1–0 goal, finishing off a sequence engineered by Pontus Johansson and Arvid Lundberg. Yet, Djurgården answered back. When Joseph Snively hit the first of his two goalposts, Marcus Krüger was right there to sweep in the puck for his first goal of the season, utilizing assists from Joseph Snively and Charles Hudon to level the score at 1–1. Krüger also set up Snively for a chance to make it 2–2 in the second period, though the post stopped it, and won 10 out of 17 faceoffs.

From the second period onward, the ice tilted entirely toward the home goal. Djurgården netminder Magnus Hellberg faced a relentless barrage, finishing the night with 40 saves but ultimately capitulating four times as Skellefteå fired a total of 44 shots on target.

Photo: Aftonbladet

The decisive sequence arrived 5:08 into the middle stanza. With an assist on the play, Mann preserved his composure for the remainder of the contest. Skellefteå dominated large parts of the game, though the scoreboard stayed tight for quite some time, and in the second period alone the shot count stood at 22–2.

Special Teams Friction and Defensive Dominance

Despite the comfortable three-goal margin on the scoreboard, Skellefteå’s bench left the arena with clear areas for improvement. Team captain Jonathan Pudas voiced his frustration to TV4, explaining that every part of their five-on-five execution functioned smoothly, but the man-advantage unit suffered from severe structural breakdowns. Mikkel Aagaard and Jonathan Pudas added further goals in the third period, with Pudas netting the fourth via a power play.

Having surrendered 45 shots against Frölunda in Saturday’s 6–2 defeat, the Stockholm side absorbed another 44 attempts in Västerbotten, bringing their total shots conceded across the last two matches to 89. Magnus Hellberg admitted to TV4 that the physical toll was immense, noting that the team struggled to match the frantic, near-hysterical pace that Skellefteå implements on home ice. The body actually feels good. But of course you sweat an incredible amount after a match like this. You’ll probably wake up a bit dehydrated tomorrow morning, but it’ll probably sort itself out during tomorrow, Hellberg stated, adding, They have skilled players. It’s tough afterwards. Of course I want us to win. But I don’t know what to say, I’m a bit tired now. Djurgården successfully handled three penalty kills in the first half of the match and kept a 100 percent record across five penalties in the opening two periods thanks to Hellberg’s calm goaltending, though overall across 12 matches the team has generated only 4 goals from 27 power plays.

Photo: Expressen

Shifting Focus to the Norrbotten Derby

With the three points securely in the bag, Skellefteå immediately turned their attention away from the standings and toward the weekend fixture list. Skellefteå travels to face Björklöven in an anticipated Västerbotten derby on Saturday, where any lingering inefficiency with the man advantage risks drawing severe punishment from their arch-rivals.

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