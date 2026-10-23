PLN UP3 Sumbawa and YBM Deliver Aid to Al Wihdah Foundation

PLN UP3 Sumbawa and YBM PLN Deliver Social Aid to Yayasan Al Wihdah

Ahead of Youth Pledge Day on October 28, PT PLN (Persero) Unit Pelaksana Pelayanan Pelanggan (UP3) Sumbawa teamed up with Yayasan Baitul Maal (YBM) PLN UP3 Sumbawa to deliver social assistance to Yayasan Al Wihdah Sumbawa, suarantb.com reported. The relief effort aimed to foster a spirit of mutual cooperation and provide tangible benefits to the local community.

The distribution included essential daily supplies and sanitation gear. PLN UP3 Sumbawa provided food items, a chainsaw, brooms, trash cans, and toilet cleaning supplies to support daily operations at the school.

Yayasan Al Wihdah currently serves 150 students alongside 15 teachers and staff members. The contributed equipment is meant to improve campus hygiene and maintain a healthier environment for everyone on site.

Commitment to Social Welfare and Community Solidarity

Manager of PLN UP3 Sumbawa Firman Sulistyawan stated that the social outreach forms part of the utility’s broader mission. He noted that the company strives to deliver widespread community benefits that extend beyond electricity distribution.

According to Firman, fostering mutual cooperation strengthens the connection between the utility and the public. General Manager of PLN UIW NTB Yondri Zulfadli echoed that sentiment regarding regional solidarity.

Semangat Sumpah Pemuda harus terus kita hidupkan melalui aksi nyata yang memperkuat persatuan dan memberikan manfaat bagi sesama, Yondri said, emphasizing that unity requires concrete actions felt directly by residents.

The program seeks to cultivate social responsibility and collective stewardship across the region. Officials hope the donations serve as a regular reminder of community solidarity leading up to the national commemoration.