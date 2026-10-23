California Rice Stocks Rise 5% – IndexBox

California raw rice stocks in all positions reached 2.65 million hundredweight on October 1, 2026, marking a 5 percent increase from the 2.52 million hundredweight recorded a year earlier, according to IndexBox data from the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

California Rice Inventory Breakdown

The October 1 total represented a significant 75 percent decline from the inventory levels recorded just two months prior on August 1, 2026. Medium-grain varieties dominated the state’s raw rice supplies, accounting for 84 percent of the total volume. Long-grain and short-grain varieties combined to make up the remaining 16 percent.

Milled rice stocks across all storage positions in California stood at 1.40 million hundredweight as of October 1, reflecting a 39 percent decrease compared to August 1 levels. Within the state’s milled rice category, whole-kernel medium-grain stocks were tallied at 803,000 hundredweight. Second heads totaled 513,000 hundredweight, while brewer’s rice reached 87,000 hundredweight, and total amounts hit 600,000 hundredweight. Officials withheld several specific categories to prevent the disclosure of individual business operations.

National Totals and Survey Methodology

Nationwide, raw rice supplies across all positions registered at 2.645 million hundredweight on October 1, 2026, up slightly from 2.522 million hundredweight during the same period in 2025. National milled rice stocks in all positions hit 1.403 million hundredweight, remaining virtually unchanged from the prior year’s comparative figures.

The federal inventory estimates rely on questionnaires sent out in late September, followed by telephone interviews conducted throughout October. The assessment for off-farm storage involved a complete enumeration of all known rice-storage facilities, with estimates applied to any missing operations to secure full data coverage.

Category (October 1, 2026) California Volume (Hundredweight) National Volume (Hundredweight) Raw Rice (All Positions) 2.65 million 2.645 million Milled Rice (All Positions) 1.40 million 1.403 million

Federal authorities noted that these quarterly estimates remain subject to revision. Officials may adjust the figures in the subsequent quarter or during the release of the December 1 rice stocks report, scheduled for January. These revisions typically account for late survey arrivals, identified reporting errors, or updated agricultural production estimates.