Typhoon Champi Threatens Taiwan, China, and Japan After Reaching Peak Intensity

Almost all of Taiwan shut down on Friday, October 23, 2026, as Typhoon Champi bore down on the region with sustained winds reaching 191 kilometers per hour near its center, according to Reuters reporting. Although the system weakened from its earlier peak as a super typhoon—having tied April’s Super Typhoon Sinlaku for the strongest 1-minute sustained winds of 2026 at 185 mph, equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale—its massive 320-kilometer radius left transport networks paralyzed and financial markets closed.

Flight Groundings and Transport Disruption Across Taiwan and Japan

The transport ministry confirmed the cancellation of all 262 domestic flights on Friday, alongside more than 350 international flights. In the capital city of Taipei, squally showers swept through the streets while public transport systems, including the subway, maintained reduced operations. Financial markets suspended normal trading for the day, and schools and offices shuttered across the main island. The sole exception in Taiwan was the Kinmen islands, sitting adjacent to the Chinese coast, which kept operations running normally.

Travel disruptions extended well beyond Taiwan’s borders. In Japan, carriers including Japan Airlines, ANA, and Skymark canceled more than 100 flights through Sunday, affecting over 11,000 passengers, as reported by Reuters. Regional airports in Okinawa Prefecture braced for severe impacts as the Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings for the Sakishima Islands.

Typhoon Champi Threatens Taiwan, China, Japan

The Projected Path Toward China and the Ryukyu Islands

Tracking northwest across the Pacific Ocean, the storm’s forecast path shows it passing just off northeastern Taiwan, sweeping over Japan’s westernmost inhabited island of Yonaguni, and ultimately curving north toward the Chinese coast. AccuWeather senior meteorologist Jason Nicholls noted that heavy rainfall would impact Taiwan from Thursday night into Saturday, before shifting to east-central China from Friday night through Sunday, with total rainfall potentially reaching up to 18 inches in northeastern mountain areas.

Here is why that matters: meteorologists warned of waves exceeding 6 meters in coastal towns, with Japan’s weather agency anticipating up to 250 millimeters of rainfall over a 24-hour period through Saturday morning in Okinawa. The agency also cautioned that remote islands could experience linear rainbands, a phenomenon capable of producing prolonged, localized downpours.

Photo: Reuters

Metric Reported Detail Source / Authority Peak Intensity Tied for strongest storm of 2026 at 185 mph (Cat 5 equivalent) Yahoo / Saffir-Simpson scale Current Center Winds Gusts around 191 kph (119 mph) near the center Reuters / Central Weather Administration Storm Radius Approx. 320 km (200 miles), covering most of Taiwan Reuters Canceled Flights 262 domestic and 350+ international flights grounded in Taiwan Reuters

Shifting Intensity and Long-Range Forecasts

Meteorological definitions categorize these rotating systems as typhoons in the Northwest Pacific, mirroring hurricanes in the Atlantic, as defined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. While Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration (CWA Warning Portal) tracked the center approximately 330 kilometers east of the island’s southern tip, forecasters emphasized that the storm’s atmospheric pressure dropped to 950 hectopascals.

But there is a catch regarding the storm’s lifespan. Forecasters expect Champi to gradually lose intensity near the Tsushima Strait between Kyushu and the Korean Peninsula as it changes course toward the east around October 26, though local authorities across Okinawa and eastern China remain on high alert for storm surges and structural damage through the weekend.

🌀Typhoon Champi is barreling toward a tiny island in Japan, causing total travel chaosChampi is packing 100+ mph gusts as it approaches Yonaguni, with Taiwan’s extreme peaks bouncing the storm's trajectory all over the map.HUNDREDS of flights have been canceled.Champi is… — https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/2113413153404919887