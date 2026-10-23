Atlanta Rapper Shawty Dred Indicted in $42M SNAP Fraud Scheme

Atlanta rapper Shawty Dred, whose real name is Mercedes New, has been indicted by a federal grand jury as part of a nationwide Department of Justice crackdown on a $42 million Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud scheme. Apprehended in Las Vegas on October 13 following an October 7 indictment, New faces charges including criminal food stamp fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Federal Authorities Charge Rapper in Fraud Case

Federal authorities indicted Mercedes New, known as Shawty Dred, on October 7 for his alleged role in a multi-million-dollar SNAP fraud network spanning Georgia.

Investigators allege New personally defrauded the program of $4.4 million using over 500 Georgia-issued EBT cards and automated phone systems.

The case forms part of a broader Department of Justice and USDA sweep targeting more than 40 individuals in connection with $42 million in fraudulent benefits.

Federal Charges and Arrest Timeline Disclosed

The United States Department of Justice announced the charges on Wednesday, October 21, detailing a massive enforcement action against Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud. Rolling Stone reported that Mercedes New was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 7 before federal law enforcement apprehended him in Las Vegas on October 13.

New has been charged with criminal food stamp fraud, mail fraud, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Federal prosecutors claim the rapper personally defrauded the nutrition assistance program of $4.4 million in stolen benefits, linking his operation to more than 500 Georgia-issued EBT cards.

Eastside Wired News 🗞️ Rapper Shawty Dred Indicted in $42M Food Stamp Fraud #Shorts

Investigation Traces Fraud to Retail Transactions

The case against New originated in 2025 through an investigation launched by the Georgia Department of Human Services Office of Inspector General. Investigators discovered that phone numbers tied to the rapper contacted the SNAP interactive voice response system over 9,000 times, successfully breaching more than 350 separate accounts.

Authorities tracked an estimated $1.8 million in transactions to SNAP benefit cards allegedly connected to New. Approximately $635,000 of that total moved through transactions at Shawty Dred LLC, an Atlanta retail store owned by New that was previously authorized to accept SNAP benefits. Prior to the federal indictment, local law enforcement arrested New at a Walmart in East Point, Georgia, after officers caught him soliciting customers to sell their SNAP EBT cards. Police recovered 14 Georgia EBT cards during that arrest.

Feds bust Atlanta rapper in $42M SNAP fraud crackdown

Attorney General Condemns Fraud Schemes

The charges against the Atlanta entertainer form a single component of a coordinated federal sweep involving the Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and state inspectors general. According to released documents from the DOJ Office of Public Affairs, the nationwide enforcement operation targeted more than 40 alleged participants across a $42 million fraud network.

“These schemes siphoned millions from taxpayers and robbed struggling Americans of the benefits they depend on so fraudsters could use them for their own selfish purposes,” said U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins echoed those sentiments, vowing aggressive prosecution for individuals exploiting taxpayer-funded assistance programs.

Photo: rollingstone.com

Metric / Allegation Reported Figure Total Nationwide SNAP Fraud Sweep $42 Million Personal Fraud Amount Alleged Against New $4.4 Million Georgia EBT Cards Linked by Authorities 500+ Cards IVR System Accesses via Associated Phones 9,000+ Calls

Music Career and Public Persona

Outside of his legal troubles, New built a regional following releasing rap tracks under the moniker Shawty Dred, including songs such as "My Trap House," "Get Up In It," "All I Do," "Boot Up," and "A1 White." He used his music catalog to gain social media visibility, regularly posting content that highlighted luxury vehicles, vacations, and cash displays. Among those online posts was a viral clip showing the rapper burning paper currency.

With his federal case now moving through the judicial system, New faces a minimum sentence of two years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison if convicted on all counts.

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