Chicago Bears lead New England Patriots 10-0 after first quarter

The Chicago Bears hold a 10-0 lead over the New England Patriots at the end of the first quarter during “Thursday Night Football” at Soldier Field on October 22, 2026, as both teams look to break out of a 4-2 start to the NFL season.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Luther Burden III Surge: The explosive rookie wide receiver staked his claim for a larger target share after ripping off a 58-yard catch-and-run that set up Chicago inside the five-yard line.

The explosive rookie wide receiver staked his claim for a larger target share after ripping off a 58-yard catch-and-run that set up Chicago inside the five-yard line. D’Andre Swift Red-Zone Value: Swift capitalized on the early field-position battle by bouncing an outside run into the end zone, cementing his status as the primary focal point of the Bears’ ground attack.

Swift capitalized on the early field-position battle by bouncing an outside run into the end zone, cementing his status as the primary focal point of the Bears’ ground attack. New England Offensive Stagnation: Drake Maye and the Patriots’ offense struggled to establish early rhythm in A.J. Brown’s second game back, forcing multiple three-and-outs against a relentless Chicago front.

Early Quarter Momentum at Soldier Field

Opening night at Soldier Field arrived with heavy emotional weight for the franchise. The Bears took the field for their first home game since the death of legendary coach and tight end Mike Ditka, honoring the icon by distributing fake mustaches to fans across the stadium. Once the opening whistle sounded, however, the focus shifted entirely to a critical clash between two 4-2 contenders, as sportingnews.com reported.

D'Andre Swift bounces it outside for the SCORE.Bears up, 10-0.NEvsCHI on Prime VideoStream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/R75ldG3SHb — https://x.com/NFL/status/2113432801957871989

The first quarter belonged firmly to the home side. After trading initial empty possessions and early three-and-outs, Chicago broke through when Cairo Santos drilled a field goal following a third-down miscommunication between returning quarterback Caleb Williams and Kalif Raymond. Williams, making his second consecutive start after missing three games with a hamstring injury, quickly dialed up the game’s defining offensive sequence.

Turning Point Plays and Defensive Pressure in Opening Frame

The turning point of the opening frame arrived when Williams connected with Luther Burden III. The wide receiver found acres of open space downfield, taking a reception 58 yards deep into Patriots territory. D’Andre Swift finished the drive immediately afterward, bouncing an outside run across the goal line to extend the lead to 10-0.

LUTHER BURDEN INSIDE THE 5NEvsCHI on Prime VideoStream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/2J2Xht0fjq — https://x.com/NFL/status/2113432185546187221

New England’s offense, meanwhile, labored to find any traction during the opening stanza. In A.J. Brown’s second game back in the lineup, Drake Maye faced heavy pressure from a swarming Chicago defense. Linebacker Kyler Gordon wrecked the Patriots’ opening drive with two massive plays, culminating in a fourth-down sack of Maye that turned the ball over on downs.

Team Record Entering Game First Quarter Score Key Offensive Play Chicago Bears 4-2 10 Luther Burden III 58-yard reception New England Patriots 4-2 0 A.J. Brown active in second game back

Draft Class Rematches and Roster Dynamics

Tonight’s prime-time matchup brings together the No. 1 and No. 3 overall picks of the 2024 NFL Draft. It marks just the second career meeting between Williams and Maye, with Maye and the Patriots having secured a victory in their previous 2024 encounter, according to sportingnews.com reporting. New England arrived in Chicago dealing with minor roster adversity, having downgraded cornerback Christian Gonzalez to questionable due to an illness before ultimately clearing him to play ahead of kickoff.

As the game moves into the second quarter, New England faces the task of jump-starting an offense that has won three consecutive games prior to tonight but failed to generate a single first-quarter point against Chicago’s disciplined low-block coverages and aggressive pass rush.

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