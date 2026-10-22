Chicago Bears host New England Patriots in Week 7 NFL matchup

The Chicago Bears host the New England Patriots at Soldier Field on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 8:15 pm EDT in a Week 7 matchup featuring two 4-2 teams, with the Bears opening as 3-point favorites and an over/under set at 50.5 points, as reported by Sports Chat Place.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Total Points Trend: The Bears have failed to cover the spread in each of their last four Thursday games as favorites.

The Bears have failed to cover the spread in each of their last four Thursday games as favorites. Prop Value: Patriots quarterback Drake Maye enters the contest averaging hot numbers, drawing a market line of over 1.5 touchdown passes.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye enters the contest averaging hot numbers, drawing a market line of over 1.5 touchdown passes. Target Distribution: Following a shoulder injury to Romeo Doubs, receiver DeMario Douglas is projected for increased slot volume to clear his yardage totals.

Caleb Williams Returns as Chicago Targets Home Edge

The Chicago Bears enter this Thursday night fixture holding a 4-2 record after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 31-23. Quarterback Caleb Williams made a successful return from injury in that outing, completing 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown. Sports Chat Place noted that Chicago has been solid offensively.

Bears ruled out RB Kyle Monangai for Thursday night’s game vs. the Patriots. Monangai now will miss his third straight game due to his thumb injury and turf toe. — https://x.com/AdamSchefter/status/2112987328281223551

Statistically, the Bears average 25.0 points per game. Head coach Ben Johnson’s offense generates total yards per game of 388.3. Historical trends show the Bears have won eight of their last nine games as slight favorites.

New England’s Offensive Firepower Meets Depleted Line

The New England Patriots travel to Soldier Field also sitting at 4-2. Yahoo Sports reported that Maye has been executing at an elite level, throwing for 878 yards and 10 touchdowns against just one interception across New England’s three-game winning streak.

Jonah Jackson is good to go for tomorrow's game vs. the Patriots. — https://x.com/ChicagoBears/status/2113021890591957017

The Patriots average 22.7 points per game with 243.5 passing yards and 130.7 rushing yards, while surrendering 18.8 points defensively. However, the offensive line faces major personnel hurdles for this short-week road game. Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and left guard Ben Brown have been ruled out due to hamstring and knee injuries respectively, while right tackle Morgan Moses is dealing with a foot issue.

Personnel Strains and Historical Context at Soldier Field

Both coaching staffs manage significant depth chart adjustments ahead of kickoff. Boston.com noted that Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown aims to rebound after catching just three of ten targets with multiple drops in the win over the Jets, operating without injured teammate Romeo Doubs. Defensively, New England will be missing starting cornerback Carlton Davis III for the third contest.

Photo: New England Patriots

On the Chicago sideline, the ground game adjusts without Kyle Monangai, though the offense maintains its possession efficiency. Historical meetings between these franchises carry deep postseason echoes, stretching back to Chicago’s 46-10 victory in Super Bowl XX. As both defenses prepare to counter high-powered recent stretches, the game shapes up as a tactical battle in the trenches under the primetime lights.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.

First TNF game of the season for the Pats 🙌Three NE vs. CHI pregame notes: https://t.co/Uqvi39gHsK pic.twitter.com/gM2wm14qzf — https://x.com/Patriots/status/2113337590845767787