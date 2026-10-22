Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq Appoints John Hampton New CEO

John Mahli Lawa’ Hampton has been named the new director and CEO of the Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq, stepping into the role on Dec. 10 after leading the MacKenzie Art Gallery in Regina as executive director and CEO.

Hampton Takes over Manitoba's Largest Art Gallery

Hampton, a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation in Oklahoma, takes over Manitoba’s largest art gallery following Stephen Borys’s departure in July 2025.

Bill Elliott, deputy director and chief financial officer, has served as interim director and CEO since Borys stepped down to start a consulting firm.

Stepping Into Manitoba’s Largest Art Gallery

Hampton brings deep familiarity with Prairie cultural institutions to the position. Prior to heading the MacKenzie Art Gallery, Hampton served as executive director of the Art Gallery of Southwestern Manitoba in Brandon. Beyond executive leadership, Hampton has co-chaired the last two Canada Arts Summits and authored the article “Decolonizing Museum Management: Toward a Human Institution,” published in the Manual of Museum Management.

Aynsley Cockshott, chair of the WAG-Qaumajuq board of governors, noted that Hampton is not only well-grounded in a Prairie experience but also maintains a wide relationship circle across Canada. Cockshott pointed out that Hampton arrives with the practical abilities and skills necessary to run a complex institution, having led a facility like the MacKenzie. Furthermore, Cockshott told CBC Radio’s Up to Speed that Hampton also really enunciated an incredible artistic vision that the board found compelling.

Leadership Role Incumbent / Appointee Timing / Tenure Predecessor Stephen Borys 17 years; stepped down in July 2025 Interim Director Bill Elliott Served since July 2025 New Director & CEO John Mahli Lawa’ Hampton Official start date: Dec. 10

Hampton Aims to Establish Strong Local Community Ties

Reflecting on the upcoming transition from Regina to Winnipeg, Hampton highlighted personal interests alongside professional goals. In a phone interview with CBC Radio’s Up to Speed on Thursday, Hampton quipped about local outdoor recreation, stating that they like to cross-country ski and think Winnipeg has better trails than Regina. Hampton added an eagerness to reconnect with familiar faces while meeting new people in the community.

Establishing strong ties with the local community remains the primary objective for the first year on the job. Hampton emphasized that part of that effort involves ensuring local residents feel welcomed into the direction of the gallery so that the institution truly reflects Winnipeg and the surrounding territory. By leaning into that unique and authentic voice, Hampton aims to build and amplify the gallery’s presence on the national stage.

The WAG-Qaumajuq stated in a news release that Hampton’s appointment will help advance the gallery’s strategic vision, strengthen existing relationships, and support long-term institutional sustainability. The incoming leadership arrives after the 2020 addition of Qaumajuq, the gallery’s Inuit art centre that expanded the downtown Winnipeg facility’s footprint and cultural mandate.