Gilead to Pay $45 Million to Settle Texas Medicaid Kickback Claims

Gilead Sciences Inc. has agreed to pay $45 million to resolve allegations that the pharmaceutical company utilized illegal kickbacks to influence Texas Medicaid prescriptions. The California-based drugmaker denied all fraud allegations, settling to avoid the costs of prolonged litigation.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Pharmaceutical Kickbacks: Financial incentives or free services provided by drugmakers to medical providers to encourage the prescription of specific medications.

Financial incentives or free services provided by drugmakers to medical providers to encourage the prescription of specific medications. Medicaid Subsidies: Government-funded healthcare programs that cover medical expenses for eligible low-income individuals, which can be impacted by inflated or improperly influenced prescription volumes.

Government-funded healthcare programs that cover medical expenses for eligible low-income individuals, which can be impacted by inflated or improperly influenced prescription volumes. Whistleblower Litigation: Legal actions initiated by private parties under the False Claims Act on behalf of the government, often resulting in financial recoveries and settlements.

Texas Medicaid Fraud Allegations and Whistleblower Lawsuits

The $45 million settlement concludes a lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General alongside a private whistleblower. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office litigated the case following claims that Gilead offered improper incentives to medical providers. These incentives included free nursing services and reimbursement support designed to boost drug utilization.

Stat News noted that nearly a decade ago, Health Choice Advocates and related firms initiated whistleblower lawsuits against multiple pharmaceutical manufacturers. Those initial complaints accused drugmakers of hiring third-party contractors to deploy registered nurses—operating both via telephone and through home patient visits—to ensure that specific drug prescriptions were regularly refilled.

Corporate Response and Settlement Terms

Gilead Sciences Inc. formally denied the state’s fraud allegations when announcing the agreement. The pharmaceutical company stated that it accepted the settlement terms primarily to avoid the financial burden and operational distraction of prolonged litigation.

The $45 million financial sum explicitly encompasses attorneys’ fees, legal costs, and expenses incurred by the state of Texas during the course of the litigation. The resolution marks the latest instance of a major pharmaceutical enterprise reaching a financial agreement with the state regarding its marketing practices within public healthcare programs.

Gilead Sciences agreed to pay $45 million to settle allegations of paying kickbacks that improperly influenced prescriptions paid for by the Texas Medicaid program https://t.co/A96qWbZ5s6 — https://x.com/statnews/status/2113409287116517804

References

Bloomberg Government: Gilead Will Pay $45 Million to End Texas Medicaid Kickback Suit

Gilead to pay $45 million to settle kickback allegations involving Texas Medicaid.