Rami Malaeb Signs Permanent Contract with Rot-Weiss Essen Starting July 1, 2027

Rami Tarek Malaeb, a 17-year-old Lebanese professional footballer playing as a winger for 3. Liga club Rot-Weiss Essen, secured a permanent first-team contract beginning July 1, 2027, following his senior club debut against FC Ingolstadt in October 2026.

The journey from the youth ranks in Lebanon to the professional leagues of Germany highlights a rapid rise for the young winger. Born in Aley, Lebanon, on September 1, 2009, Malaeb first developed his skills at Baissour at the youth level. His early potential drew attention beyond domestic borders, highlighted by his selection for a Lebanese national under-10 summer camp in Portugal.

From Oberhausen to Essen

Malaeb transitioned to European football in 2022 by joining the youth setup of German club Rot-Weiß Oberhausen. He spent two seasons developing within their academy system, featuring notably in youth fixtures such as a derby victory for the U15 side in April 2024.

Later that year, Malaeb transferred to Rot-Weiss Essen. He continued his progression through the club’s youth categories before earning regular training opportunities with the senior squad during the 2026–27 season. Essen manager Uwe Koschinat praised the teenager’s abilities, describing him as a player with considerable potential and creativity.

Career Milestone Date Details Youth Move to Germany 2022 Joined Rot-Weiß Oberhausen youth setup Transfer to Essen 2024 Moved to Rot-Weiss Essen academy Senior Debut 17 October 2026 Substituted in 84th minute against FC Ingolstadt in 3. Liga Professional Contract 22 October 2026 Announced permanent first-team squad status effective 1 July 2027

On October 17, 2026, Malaeb made his senior competitive debut for Rot-Weiss Essen. He entered the 3. Liga match away against FC Ingolstadt as an 84th-minute substitute in a 1–0 defeat. Just five days later, the club formalized his integration into the professional ranks by announcing a permanent contract starting next season.

International Representation

Alongside his club commitments in Germany, Malaeb has represented Lebanon at the youth international level. In November 2025, he received a call-up to the Lebanon national under-17 team for qualification fixtures ahead of the 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup. During the tournament qualifiers, he scored a crucial goal in a 1–1 draw against Palestine.

As Malaeb continues his development in Germany’s 3. Liga, his progression offers a notable pathway for young talent transitioning from Middle Eastern youth academies into the competitive structure of European professional football.