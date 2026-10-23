Tajik Opposition Activist Deported From Germany Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison

A Tajik court has sentenced 54-year-old opposition activist Asadullo Boboev to 17 years in prison, just months after German authorities deported him back despite explicit warnings from human rights organizations.

Boboev, who lived in Germany with his family beginning in 2017, was an active member of the Reforms and Development of Tajikistan movement—an opposition group sharply critical of President Emomali Rahmon’s administration. On September 21, a court handed down the 17-year sentence following convictions under three separate articles of the criminal code, including a specific charge of “extremism through the internet,” according to a media report. Tajik authorities have not published any official information regarding the case or the trial proceedings.

Deportation Despite Warnings and Missed Deadlines

German authorities deported Boboev and his adult son, Muhammad, to Dushanbe on June 20. Tajik law enforcement detained Boboev immediately upon his arrival at the airport.

Prior to his removal, Boboev informed journalists that Tajik authorities had initiated a criminal extremism case against him over social media posts criticizing the government. He stated that a German court granted him a deadline of July 1 to provide proof that the politically motivated prosecution awaited him upon return. German authorities executed the deportation before that deadline expired.

International law strictly prohibits refoulement—the practice of returning individuals to a country where they face a concrete risk of irreparable harm and serious human rights violations. While Berlin maintains an official policy against governmental transnational repression, human rights advocates point out that significant gaps remain in how immigration and judicial authorities handle asylum seekers and dissidents.

A Pattern of Returns and Imprisonments

Boboev’s case is part of a broader pattern involving Tajik nationals sent back by Germany. According to Human Rights Watch, at least three other opposition activists deported from Germany since 2023 faced immediate imprisonment upon returning to Tajikistan on charges that rights groups describe as fabricated.

Among them, Abdullohi Shamsiddin received a 7-year prison sentence, Bilol Qurbonaliev was sentenced to 10 years, and Dilmurod Ergashev was imprisoned for 8 years.

Despite mounting evidence that deportations deliver government critics directly into the custody of the security services they fled, German courts and immigration offices continue to return Tajik nationals. Human Rights Watch has urged German authorities to explain why Boboev was deported despite documented risks, press Dushanbe for information regarding his health and conviction, and ensure he gains access to independent legal representation.